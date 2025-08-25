3 cut candidates for Lions 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Hendon Hooker

The Detroit Lions wrapped up their preseason with a 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans to finish 1-3 in preseason play.

Detroit will now have to make the difficult decisions to get down to 53, and there could be some intriguing names cut. Ahead of the cut-down day, here are three notable players who could be cut.

3 cut candidates for Lions 53-man roster

#1, Hendon Hooker, QB

Hendon Hooker was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

Hooker was an impact starter at Tennessee, but in his rookie season, he was rehabbing his torn ACL. Last season, Hooker served as the backup, but in training camp and preseason, he has been outplayed by Kyle Allen, and coach Dan Campbell even hinted at Hooker needing a change of scenery.

“How much development do you believe there is? We’re talking about Hooker right now, how much development do you believe there still is? Sometimes, does the player need a change of scenery?” Campbell said, via NBCSports.

Hooker could very well be traded before the deadline or simply cut, but his time with the Lions appears to be over.

#2, Jackson Meeks, WR

Jackson Meeks is truly on the Detroit Lions' roster bubble.

The wide receiver went undrafted in 2025 after playing college football at Syracuse. He had a great training camp and preseason and is vying for the seventh receiver spot, if Detroit takes seven receivers.

If the Lions only take six receivers, as most teams do, Meeks will likely be cut, as Detroit will want to get him onto their practice roster.

Meeks recorded 78 receptions for 1,021 yards and 7 touchdowns last season at Syracuse.

#3, Anthony Pittman, LB

Anthony Pittman has been in the NFL since 2019 after signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, but his time with the team might be over.

Pittman spent the first four years with the Lions before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After playing one game, he signed back with the Lions and finished the 2024 season in Detroit.

Pittman is a depth linebacker and key special teams player, but his roster spot isn't guaranteed. Pittman has recorded 31 tackles and two forced fumbles in 56 career games.

Detroit opens its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

