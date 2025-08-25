  • home icon
3 cut candidates for Lions 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Hendon Hooker

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 25, 2025 12:47 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
3 cut candidates for Lions 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Hendon Hooker - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Lions wrapped up their preseason with a 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans to finish 1-3 in preseason play.

Detroit will now have to make the difficult decisions to get down to 53, and there could be some intriguing names cut. Ahead of the cut-down day, here are three notable players who could be cut.

3 cut candidates for Lions 53-man roster

#1, Hendon Hooker, QB

Hendon Hooker was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

Hooker was an impact starter at Tennessee, but in his rookie season, he was rehabbing his torn ACL. Last season, Hooker served as the backup, but in training camp and preseason, he has been outplayed by Kyle Allen, and coach Dan Campbell even hinted at Hooker needing a change of scenery.

“How much development do you believe there is? We’re talking about Hooker right now, how much development do you believe there still is? Sometimes, does the player need a change of scenery?” Campbell said, via NBCSports.

Hooker could very well be traded before the deadline or simply cut, but his time with the Lions appears to be over.

#2, Jackson Meeks, WR

Jackson Meeks is truly on the Detroit Lions' roster bubble.

The wide receiver went undrafted in 2025 after playing college football at Syracuse. He had a great training camp and preseason and is vying for the seventh receiver spot, if Detroit takes seven receivers.

If the Lions only take six receivers, as most teams do, Meeks will likely be cut, as Detroit will want to get him onto their practice roster.

Meeks recorded 78 receptions for 1,021 yards and 7 touchdowns last season at Syracuse.

#3, Anthony Pittman, LB

Anthony Pittman has been in the NFL since 2019 after signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, but his time with the team might be over.

Pittman spent the first four years with the Lions before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After playing one game, he signed back with the Lions and finished the 2024 season in Detroit.

Pittman is a depth linebacker and key special teams player, but his roster spot isn't guaranteed. Pittman has recorded 31 tackles and two forced fumbles in 56 career games.

Detroit opens its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
