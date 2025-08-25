3 cut candidates for Packers 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Sean Clifford

The Green Bay Packers are coming off an 11-6 season and a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round last season.
Green Bay enters the season with hopes of winning the NFC North. The Packers have a deep roster, so cutting down to their 53-man roster will be difficult, as some notable names could be released.
Ahead of the cut-down deadline, here are three notable players who could be released by the Packers.
3 cut candidates for Packers 53-man roster
#1, Sean Clifford, QB
Sean Clifford was in a battle with Malik Willis and Taylor Elgersma for the backup job, but if Green Bay only keeps two quarterbacks on the roster, he will likely be cut.
Clifford would likely find himself back on the Packers' practice roster, but the former Penn State Nittany Lions QB won't make the 53-man roster.
Clifford was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He went 1-1 for 37 yards in 2023 in his only NFL appearance.
#2, Mecole Hardman, WR
The Packers signed wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal this offseason, but his time with the team could be over.
Hardman was supposed to compete for the final receiver spot, but the key to him making the roster was his return ability. However, he struggled in training camp and in the preseason and didn't flash on special teams.
Hardman appears to be on the outside looking in on making the Packers roster.
Hardman is a three-time Super Bowl champ with the Kansas City Chiefs in his career.
#3, Isaiah Simmons, LB
Isaiah Simmons is truly on the fringe of making the Packers' roster, and his play in the final preseason game could have solidified his spot on the roster.
However, the Packers have a deep linebacker group led by Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, and Edgerrin Cooper, so Simmons may be on the outside looking in.
Simmons was picked 8th overall in 2020, but he has struggled to live up to the hype. He has appeared in 84 career games, recording 226 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 5 interceptions in his NFL career.
Green Bay opens its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 at home against the Detroit Lions.
