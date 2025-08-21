3 cut candidates for Panthers' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Hunter Renfrow

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan and coach Dave Canales have put in a lot of effort this offseason to strengthen the team's roster. Next up for the coach and the general manager is to decide which players will make their roster as they look to trim the squad from 91 players to the 53-man maximum required by the league.

The Panthers probably have a sense of their 53-man roster already after playing two preseason games. But if not, the team has a last chance to look at their players on Thursday evening in the preseason Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ahead of the game, let's examine three cut candidates on Carolina's roster ahead of the Aug. 26 cutdown deadline.

3 cut candidates for Panthers' 53-man roster

#1. Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver

There will definitely not be enough roster places available for the receivers on the Panthers roster, given that they boast one of the NFL's deepest wideout rooms. Unfortunately, this news doesn't bode well for the chances of Hunter Renfrow, a player Panthers fans had decent expectations for before training camp.

Renfrow, 29, is hoping to return this season after missing the 2024 campaign due to illness. Although he hasn't looked bad in camp, it doesn't seem like that will matter now.

The Panthers have players like Adam Thielen, Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., and David Moore at receiver, each of whom is expected to make the roster. For this reason, Renfrow's chances of making the squad are slim.

Renfrow would have been considered to have a strong case to beat out Moore or Brycen Tremayne for a roster spot, but those two offer special team upsides, which he doesn't.

The positive news for the 29-year-old one-time Pro Bowler is that, given his strong performance in training camp this offseason, he is likely to be given a chance by a team with fewer wideouts if Carolina cuts him.

#2. Shy Tuttle, defensive lineman

Shy Tuttle started 32 games in the 2023 and 2024 seasons for Carolina, but will most likely not be a starting nose tackle for the Panthers this season.

Although Tuttle works hard, his sack statistics over the past two years show that he has limitations; in that time, he has only recorded a half-sack. While sacks aren't everything in his position, the feeling is the Panthers have better options, and it looks like Cam Jackson is now set to take the fifth defensive line spot.

Additionally, the Panthers would have $2.4 million in cap space and $3.3 million in dead space if Tuttle were gone, according to Over the Cap.

#3, Ja'Tyre Carter, offensive lineman

Ja'Tyre Carter appeared to be a viable offensive line rotation candidate who may make the Panthers' 53-man roster at the beginning of training camp. However, he sustained a recent injury to his left knee during last week's preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Additionally, he was flagged twice during that game, notably for a hold that nullified a 10-yard gain. This doesn't exactly bode well for his chances, given the depth of the team's offensive line.

