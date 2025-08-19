  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 cut candidates on Patriots' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Ja'Lynn Polk

3 cut candidates on Patriots' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Ja'Lynn Polk

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 19, 2025 14:49 GMT
NFL: AUG 04 New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Getty
Cut candidates on Patriots 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Ja'Lynn Polk - Source: Getty

The New England Patriots won 20-12 against the Minnesota Vikings in their second preseason game on Saturday. The Pats and other NFL teams are putting together their 53-man rosters as the regular season approaches.

Ad

Although one more week of training camp is left for New England's players to leave their mark, some veteran players are in danger of being cut ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline on Aug. 26.

Here, we will take a look at three players who are cut candidates ahead of the Patriots' 53-man roster reveal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New England Patriots roster projection: cut candidates

1) Ja’Lynn Polk - Wide receiver

Undrafted free agent Efton Chism has emerged as one of the most impressive performers for the New England Patriots this preseason. His outstanding performance may have secured him a roster spot ahead of former second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk.

Polk was selected by the Patriots with the 37th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he only caught 12 passes for 87 yards and two scores in 15 games in his rookie campaign. He may not have an opportunity to make amends in New England in 2025 given the rise of Chism, who caught six passes for 71 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ad
Ad

2) Kendrick Bourne - Wide receiver

Kendrick Bourne's chances of making the Patriots' 53-man roster this season appear to be very slim. While he had a decent year in his first season with the team in 2021, Bourne has declined in the next seasons, as he has caught only 100 passes for 1,145 yards and six touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Bourne has been on the roster periphery in training camp for the Patriots and has recently been hampered by an injury. He will likely be playing somewhere else when the 2025 regular season starts as the Pats have 11 receivers on their training camp roster.

Ad

If his injury is not severe enough to warrant cutting him, the Patriots may opt to place him on injured reserve to start the season. However, that means he will not be available for the first four games of the campaign.

3) Cole Strange - Offensive lineman

Cole Strange, whom the New England Patriots selected with a first-round pick in 2022, has emerged as a surprise cut candidate ahead of the 2025 season.

Strange had a stellar collegiate career at Chattanooga, but his New England career hasn't been great. At 27, he was considered the frontrunner for the starting left guard position for the Patriots ahead of training camp; however, Jared Wilson seems to have secured that role.

Ad

Strange continues to fall down the pecking order and the Patriots have declined his fifth-year option. Given that Wilson and Michael Onwenu are expected to start at guard and Layden Robinson and Sidy Sow will be backups, Strange doesn't seem to have a clear position on the roster at the time.

If Strange is selected as part of the 53-man roster, it will likely be as the 52nd or 53rd player on the roster.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications