3 cut candidates for Raiders' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Alex Cappa

The Las Vegas Raiders' 53-man roster is beginning to take form with two preseason games played. Given that the NFL's roster cutdown deadline is set for Tuesday, the Raiders and all other NFL teams must have begun considering ways to reduce their roster from 90 players to 53 players for the regular season.

So, let's take a look at three players who likely won't be on the roster in Las Vegas based on their league reputation, their performance thus far in training camp and their preseason showings against the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

3 cut candidates for the Raiders' 53-man roster

#1. Sincere McCormick, RB

With Alexander Mattison leading the team with just 420 running yards and Zamir White failing to make a solid impression, the Raiders' rushing offense was a complete bust last year. Meanwhile, Sincere McCormick flashed some potential at some point during the second half of the season, especially during a three-game period from Week 12 to Week 14, when he recorded 175 yards on 32 rush attempts.

However, McCormick's ascent was cut short for the rest of the season due to an injury he sustained in Week 15, and Las Vegas has seen significant change since.

It is now looking likely that McCormick will lose his spot on the roster to Dylan Laube. Whoever makes the spot between the two will settle for the fourth running back spot behind starter Ashton Jeanty and RB2 contenders Raheem Mostert and Zamir White. However, Laube has the advantage in this case due to his higher special teams value.

#2. Shedrick Jackson, WR

Tommy Mellott has a good chance of beating Shedrick Jackson to the final fifth spot if the Las Vegas Raiders end up selecting only five wide receivers on their 53-man roster. In that case, Jack Bech and Mellott will be the backups behind projected starters Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers.

Jackson has a shot to make the team if Las Vegas chooses to retain more than five receivers because he has had a decent preseason, catching seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in two games.

His chances of being added to the roster will increase considerably if he can put on another outstanding showing against the Arizona Cardinals in the final preseason game, but as of right now, it still feels like he hasn't done enough to earn a spot.

#3. Alex Cappa, OL

The Raiders signed guard Alex Cappa to a two-year, $11 million contract in free agency. However, it is possible he may not be with the team next month once the season starts.

Although Cappa was a reliable offensive lineman in his prime, he hasn't been an effective performer in recent years, as evidenced by his subpar 39.7 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus last season. Also, his health has been inconsistent this offseason, causing him to miss several training camp practices.

That said, Jackson Powers-Johnson is a promising young player on the Raiders squad and is looking likely the favorite to assume the role of starting right guard.

