3 cut candidates for Rams 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Ronnie Rivers

The 2025 NFL season is only a few weeks away after the end of the preseason this past weekend. While it is an exciting time for most football fans, this portion of the NFL schedule can be very difficult for rookie, experienced, and even veteran players who are fighting for the final roles on the 53 man roster.

While players like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are setting their sights on winning a Super Bowl, others are simply trying to make the roster and avoid a difficult meeting or a phone call this week with their head coach.

The Los Angeles Rams are an exciting up and coming team this year with a good blend of youth and experience. WR Davante Adams is another top option for head coach Sean McVay and QB Matthew Stafford. Meanwhile, the defensive unit developed into one of the best in the league as the season progressed last year.

With an extremely talented roster, let's take a look at three potential cut candidates for the Rams prior to the new campaign.

3 cut candidates for Rams 53-man roster

#1) Ronnie Rivers, RB

The Rams selected Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason. With Kyren Williams and Blake Corum still on the roster, Rivers appears to be the No. 4 running back at the current time.

Rivers only has 249 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns through three seasons, and 34 games played, in Los Angeles. Furthermore, most NFL teams will only carry three running backs to open the season, something that puts Rivers' roster position in serious jeopardy.

#2) Tanner Ingle, S

Tanner Ingle was an undrafted free agent signing after the 2023 NFL Draft. Although he has not played a regular season game for the Rams, Ingle did have a good offseason and preseason for the Rams. However, at the current time, Ingle is still being listed as the No. 3 option at his position on the Rams unofficial depth chart.

With a talented secondary that features many top cornerbacks and safeties, as well as Ingle's presence over the past few seasons on the practice squad, there is a chance that Ingle is released from the 53 man squad to make room for other higher draft picks and experienced players.

#3) Britain Covey, WR

As alluded to, Davante Adams is now in Los Angeles after signing in free agency this year. Furthermore, the club added Konata Mumpfield in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While he is known for his strong abilities in the kick and punt return game, Covey appears to be on the outside looking in at the receiver position this year.

