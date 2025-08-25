3 cut candidates for Ravens 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Beau Brade

The time between the end of the preseason and the start of the NFL season is likely filled with a combination of excitement, fantasy football drafts, team predictions, and rookie projections. And while it may be a fun time for fans of the sport, it also tends to be a nervous and difficult time for NFL players who are at risk of being released from their 53 man squad.

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best, and most talented rosters on paper with stars on both sides of the ball. QB Lamar Jackson is a perennial MVP candidate and keeps the Ravens in the Super Bowl picture each season. Meanwhile, the defensive unit has elite players on both the defensive line and in the secondary.

With Baltimore having some of the best players in the league at various positions, let's take a look at three potential cut candidates for the Ravens prior to the new campaign.

3 cut candidates for Ravens 53-man roster

#1) Beau Brade, S

Beau Brade was an undrafted free agent signing after the 2024 NFL Draft and featured in 11 games last season for the Ravens. However, he only had three total tackles and one solo tackle during that span.

The Ravens added Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, someone who will unquestionably start ahead of Brade on the depth chart. Brade also featured heavily in the final preseason game this year, while other rookie options did not to the same degree, something that highlights how his role could be in serious jeopardy.

#2) Jay Higgins IV, LB

Higgins was an undrafted free agent signing this year and has been productive in the offseason and preseason, according to the majority of reports from camp. However, Higgins faces an uphill battle to make the 53 man roster, largely due to the experience and talent at the linebacker position.

He is currently being listed as the No. 3 MLB on the Ravens depth chart, something that does not bode well for his chances of making the original roster this year.

#3) Devin Leary, QB

Devin Leary was a sixth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and has not played an NFL snap during the regular season. With Lamar Jackson being one of the best quarterbacks in football and Cooper Rush being more than a capable backup, Leary's roster position could be used for other offensive and defensive positions to open the season, making him a cut candidate this year.

