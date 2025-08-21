3 cut candidates for Saints' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Cam Akers

The New Orleans Saints have had a mixed preseason campaign, losing their first game of the year and tying their second. That leaves them winless in exhibition games ahead of a 2025 season in which they have low expectations.

The Kellen Moore-coached franchise will play against the Denver Broncos in its last preseason game and then begin preparations for the regular season.

The Saints haven't made the playoffs since 2020, and they've hardly been competitive since the Drew Brees and Sean Payton era. So, here we'll be examining how the team plans to reduce its roster from 90 players down to 53 before the August 26 deadline.

3 cut candidates on the New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster ahead of the deadline

#1. Mike Panasiuk, Center

The Saints have Erik McCoy and Luke Fortner as their starting and backup centers, respectively. Both players are virtual locks for the 53-player roster barring any unfortunate occurrences. That leaves Kyle Hergel and Mike Panasiuk as the odd players out.

Kyle Hergel is currently listed as the team's third-string center according to the ESPN depth chart. There's only one preseason game to go, and that doesn't bode well for Mike Panasiuk's chances of making the active roster.

Panasiuk has spent the majority of his NFL career as a practice squad member. He's been a part of the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts practice squads. At best, he'll feature in a similar capacity for the Saints in the upcoming campaign.

#2. Terrell Burgess, Safety

The Saints have a stacked safety department. Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon, Jordan Howden, Jonas Sanker, J.T. Gray, and Ugo Amadi are all primed to play a role in the upcoming campaign.

That leaves Terrell Burgess and Elliott Davison as prime cut candidates in the lead-up to the deadline. Davison might get more leeway due to his status as a rookie.

So, it's looking increasingly likely that Terrell Burgess will be cut before the start of the campaign. Burgess has spent time with the Rams, Giants, and Commanders. The one-time Super Bowl winner will likely start this season on the practice squad.

#3. Cam Akers, Running Back

The New Orleans Saints typically operate a run-heavy offense. Their iffy-ness at the quarterback position means that they'll probably be relying on that unit a little more in the 2025 season.

Alvin Kamara will be the undisputed starter, while Kendre Miller and Devin Neal are the projected backups. That leaves Cam Akers as the odd player out on the depth chart.

Akers will likely be cut on or before the deadline. He'll either start the season on the practice squad or on the main roster of another franchise that can utilize his talents.

