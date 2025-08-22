  • home icon
3 cut candidates for Seahawks 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Damien Martinez

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 22, 2025 14:27 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
The Seattle Seahawks are unbeaten in their exhibition games in 2025. They had a 23-23 tie against the Las Vegas Raiders in their first preseason game, and they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 33-16 in the second.

The Mike Macdonald-coached side will close out preseason with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers. They'll then proceed to put finishing touches to their regular-season preparations.

The Seahawks haven't made a deep postseason run in years, and they'll look to break the trend in the upcoming campaign. Here we will look at how the franchise plans to trim its roster from 90 players to 53 before the deadline on Tuesday.

3 cut candidates for the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster ahead of the deadline

3. Zach Triner, Long Snapper

The Seahawks are well-equipped in the special teams department. Jason Myers is the placekicker, Michael Dickson is the holder and punter, Steven Sims is the return specialist, and Chris Stoll is the starting long snapper. That leaves Zach Triner as the odd player out heading into the roster cuts. Triner is a new addition to the roster, having joined on August 4.

It's unlikely that the Seahawks will have two long snappers on their roster at the start of that campaign. That means Triner might be placed in the practice squad or allowed to join another franchise.

2. Mason Richman, Offensive Lineman

The Seahawks have a decent offensive line heading into the 2025 campaign. The franchise will look to keep Sam Darnold safe in the pocket in his first season.

The ESPN depth chart lists three players at every offensive line position aside from the right offensive guard role. Anthony Bradford is the starting right guard, while Christian Haynes and Jalen Sundell are the second and third stringers. It leaves Mason Richman as fourth on the depth chart.

So, Richman seems to be the most likely offensive lineman set to miss out on the 53-player squad. He should earn a spot on the practice squad due to his versatility, as he's able to play as a tackle and guard.

1. Damien Martinez, Running Back

Kenneth Walker III will be the starting running back in the 2025 campaign. Zach Charbonnet and George Holani are well placed to provide depth at the position. The next player on the chart is Damien Martinez.

Martinez is a rookie RB fresh out of Miami. The Seahawks selected him in the seventh round. So, he has an uphill task to unseat either Charbonnet or Holani.

Martinez is a prime candidate to be cut on or before the deadline. He could be added to the practice squad due to the injury-prone nature of the running back position in the NFL.

