3 cut candidates for Steelers 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Beanie Bishop

The Steelers’ preseason is done and the countdown to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline has begun. Coach Mike Tomlin has to get down to the NFL 53-man roster, leaving veterans and young talents standing by after a month of competing.

Pittsburgh wrapped its exhibition slate with a 19-10 win over Carolina, a game that underscored both promise and questions. Penalties and turnovers stalled drives, while individual performances further complicated roster decisions.

Among the most scrutinized names heading into cutdown day are a pair of cornerbacks and a veteran receiver.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

3. Beanie Bishop Jr., CB

Beanie Bishop carved out a role as a rookie last season. This summer has been challenging. Pittsburgh’s offseason additions in the secondary, headlined by Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols, tightened the competition at corner, leaving Bishop with limited opportunities.

The former undrafted free agent did not play a snap in the preseason finale, a decision that sparked speculation about where he stands. Special teams play has often been the tiebreaker in bottom-of-the-roster battles and Bishop may not offer the same value in that phase as James Pierre, a fellow depth option.

2. Robert Woods, WR

Robert Woods signed with the Steelers earlier this year, hoping to provide steady veteran depth. Instead, he finds himself overshadowed by a younger and faster group. Rookie Roman Wilson and speedster Scotty Miller have emerged as reliable targets in August, while Ben Skowronek’s ability on kick coverage adds another dimension.

Woods, meanwhile, struggled to make a case in the preseason. He drew a penalty and failed to record a catch against Carolina, while Miller delivered a long touchdown. With DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III firmly entrenched, there may be no clear lane for Woods to stick on the 53.

1. Cory Trice Jr., CB

At 6-foot-3 with length and physicality, Cory Trice fits the mold of a future starter. What clouds his situation is durability. The second-year corner has battled multiple injuries in the past year and missed valuable reps this month because of a hamstring setback.

The crowded defensive backfield makes it difficult to carry a player who isn’t fully available. One option for Pittsburgh could be to place Trice on injured reserve to begin the season, preserving his rights while freeing up a roster spot. Otherwise, his spot on the 53 is far from guaranteed.

