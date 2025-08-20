3 cut candidates on Texans 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Irv Smith Jr.

The Houston Texans have just one more game left until the preseason ends, following games against the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings. This means that Texans players looking to secure a roster spot have one final opportunity to show they deserve a place on the team's 53-man roster.

Ad

The final preseason game against the Detroit Lions will be the last tryout for players on the roster bubble to show out, as it appears unlikely that Houston will play its starters last on Saturday.

Here, we will take a look at three players that head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio will likely cut as they try to trim their roster by the cutdown deadline day, which is on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Texans roster projection: cut candidates

1) Irv Smith Jr. - Tight end

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Irv Smith Jr. entered this preseason with the hope of making the final 53-man roster, but he was aware that there would be fierce competition, so it wouldn't be easy.

The former second-round pick joined the Texans in September last year and played five games before being re-signed to a one-year contract in free agency earlier this offseason. The Texans decided to welcome him back as another veteran in the room for training camp, even though he failed to record a single reception or target in the five games he played last season.

Ad

The Texans are unlikely to find room for Smith on their 53-man roster now that Harrison Bryant has been acquired. The best-case scenario for the former Alabama standout in Houston at the moment is to be stashed on the practice squad and get elevated later if the Bryant plan doesn't work out.

Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover are the top two tight ends on the depth chart right now for the Texans. The team hopes Bryant will be prepared to serve as their TE3.

Ad

2) Luke Lachey - Tight end

Since the Houston Texans selected Luke Lachey as their final pick in the 2025 NFL draft, it has become clear that he is not nearly ready for first-team action because he doesn't seem to have properly adjusted to the heft and speed of the NFL.

Lachey has not been a very effective outlet in the passing game, and he is unlikely to make the final 53-man roster as the Texans have several tight end options. However, given the potential, the team may potentially decide to start the season with the Iowa product on the practice squad.

Ad

3) Tommy Togiai - Defensive tackle

Tommy Togiai was impressive for the Texans late in the 2024 season as he was able to create a solid role for himself after being elevated from the practice squad. However, the Texans are likely going to enter the 2025 season with four defensive tackles on their active roster: Sheldon Rankins, Tim Settle Jr., Mario Edwards and Foley Fatukasi.

Given that Togiai has performed well in training camp and seems to be rated by DeMeco Ryans, the Texans may find it difficult to cut him. However, it's even more difficult to justify cutting any of the other tackles listed above.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.