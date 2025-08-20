3 cut candidates on Titans 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Van Jefferson

The Tennessee Titans have roughly a week of workouts and one game remaining before releasing their 53-man roster next week, having already faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons in the preseason.Head coach Brian Callahan and general manager Mike Borgonzi have probably already made most of the decisions. If not, the team will have one last chance to evaluate their 90-man roster before reducing it to 53 players after Friday's preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.With the roster cutdown deadline day approximately a week away, we’ve taken a look at three top cut candidates on the Titans roster.Tennessee Titans roster projection: cut candidates1) Van Jefferson - Wide receiverVan Jefferson, who last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, inked a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. However, given that he hasn't played well in recent weeks, there's a good chance he will be left off the team's 53-man roster. Also, his awful drop in the preseason game last week doesn't help his case.Rookie quarterback Cam Ward threw a nice ball to Jefferson in the first quarter of the Titans' 23-20 preseason victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, but the veteran receiver dropped it. That was Ward's finest pass of the game, and if Jefferson hadn't dropped it, it would have gone for a touchdown.Jefferson, who is now set to enter his seventh season in the NFL, has caught 137 passes for 1,876 yards in his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.2) Josh Whyle - Tight endThe Tennessee Titans selected Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft in the hopes that he would become a valuable player in the passing offense. However, he experienced an injury-plagued rookie season in 2023 and played third fiddle to Nick Vannett and Chig Okonkwo last year.Whyle hasn't had much of an impact in Tennessee since being selected, and he hasn't been a reliable pass-catcher either. It's unacceptable that he only had 28 catches for 248 yards and one touchdown last season, and he has managed a pair of touchdowns overall in two seasons.With his third season in the NFL approaching and still without a defined position on the squad, Whyle is likely to be released by the Titans before the 2025 season begins.David Martin-Robinson is expected to be preferred as the third-string tight end this season over Josh Whyle, with Okonkwo expected to start and Gunnar Helm set to be the backup after showing how effective he could be in the preseason.3) Xavier Restrepo - Wide receiverThe Tennessee Titans signed Xavier Restrepo as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL draft because of the good on-field relationship he had with QB Cam Ward at Miami in the 2024 college football season.However, Restrespo has spent most of his practice sessions with the team's third-string offensive unit this training camp. He has also only caught two passes for 18 yards on four targets in two preseason games.Restrepo is unlikely to make Tennessee's final 53-man roster as he is currently way down on the depth chart, even behind players like James Proche II, Bryce Oliver and Chimere Dike.