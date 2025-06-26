3 deep sleeper RBs to target in 2025 fantasy football feat. Javonte Williams

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching and many managers have already begun preparing their draft strategies. The running back position has alwasy been among the most improtant in fantasy leagues and this year will be no different. Finding hidden gems in the later rounds can be extremely valuable, incluidng these three deep sleepers with plenty of upside.
Deep sleeper RBs for 2025 fantasy football
#1 - Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Warren took a step backwards last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, but this is partially due to his injuries. He suffered ailments to his hamstring and knee early on in the season, which may explain why he was more affective in the later weeks.
Warren finished as the RB30 or better seven times in his final nine games after failing to do so in any of the first nine weeks of the season. The Steelers also moved on from Najee Harris during the offseason, so this could increase his fantasy football value, despite them also drafting Kaleb Johnson this year.
#2 - Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Javonte Williams struggled with the Denver Broncos last year after his making his return from a brutal ACL injury in the season prior. This type of injury is extremel;y challenging to return from, especially for running backs who rely heavily on their explosiveness.
Williams will get a change of wscenery for the 2025 fantasy football season after joining the Dallas Cowboys. He is currently projected to be their starter with Rico Dowdle departing for the Carolina Panthers this year. Dowdle excelled in this role last season, making Williams a sleeper after his disappointing 2024 campaign.
#3 - JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
JK Dobbins has been plagued by injuries during his NFL career, but has also been a solid fantasy football running back when he's been healthy. In his only two seasons where he has appeared in more than ten games, he has finished as the overall RB21 and RB23, including last year with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dobbins also finished as the weekly RB15 or better seven times in 13 games, demonstrating his strong upside. He enters a relatively favorable situation this year for his potential usage as well after joining the Denver Broncos during the offseason. Rookie RJ Harvey currently tops their depth chart, but Dobbins' experience and proven results could earn him a significant role in their offense.
