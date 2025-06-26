3 deep sleeper RBs to target in 2025 fantasy football feat. Javonte Williams

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching and many managers have already begun preparing their draft strategies. The running back position has alwasy been among the most improtant in fantasy leagues and this year will be no different. Finding hidden gems in the later rounds can be extremely valuable, incluidng these three deep sleepers with plenty of upside.

Deep sleeper RBs for 2025 fantasy football

Sleeper RBs

#1 - Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Trending

Jaylen Warren took a step backwards last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, but this is partially due to his injuries. He suffered ailments to his hamstring and knee early on in the season, which may explain why he was more affective in the later weeks.

Warren finished as the RB30 or better seven times in his final nine games after failing to do so in any of the first nine weeks of the season. The Steelers also moved on from Najee Harris during the offseason, so this could increase his fantasy football value, despite them also drafting Kaleb Johnson this year.

#2 - Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams struggled with the Denver Broncos last year after his making his return from a brutal ACL injury in the season prior. This type of injury is extremel;y challenging to return from, especially for running backs who rely heavily on their explosiveness.

Williams will get a change of wscenery for the 2025 fantasy football season after joining the Dallas Cowboys. He is currently projected to be their starter with Rico Dowdle departing for the Carolina Panthers this year. Dowdle excelled in this role last season, making Williams a sleeper after his disappointing 2024 campaign.

#3 - JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

JK Dobbins has been plagued by injuries during his NFL career, but has also been a solid fantasy football running back when he's been healthy. In his only two seasons where he has appeared in more than ten games, he has finished as the overall RB21 and RB23, including last year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dobbins also finished as the weekly RB15 or better seven times in 13 games, demonstrating his strong upside. He enters a relatively favorable situation this year for his potential usage as well after joining the Denver Broncos during the offseason. Rookie RJ Harvey currently tops their depth chart, but Dobbins' experience and proven results could earn him a significant role in their offense.

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

