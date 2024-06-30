  • NFL
  • 3 deep sleeper TEs to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Mike Gesicki

3 deep sleeper TEs to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Mike Gesicki

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 30, 2024 16:19 GMT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Sleeper TEs in 2024 fantasy football

Navigating the tight end position in fantasy football can often be challenging for many managers. Fewer elite options exist here than in any other position, so managers who miss out on the top tier of tight ends will have to get creative to fill out their lineups. Failing to optimize any position on a lineup can be detrimental, so it's important to find value across the board.

One strategy that could pay off for this relatively weak position is targeting late-round sleepers with attractive upside. Managers using this strategy should look for hidden gems with a higher ceiling, regardless of how low their floor may be. Hitting on this concept could give them a major advantage in their fantasy leagues.

Here are three potential tight ends who could pay off in the later rounds.

TE sleepers in 2024 fantasy football

Daniel Bellinger
Daniel Bellinger

#1 Daniel Bellinger

The New York Giants received shocking news during the 2024 NFL offseason when Darren Waller announced his retirement. He was expected to be a key piece of their offense this year, but with his departure, Daniel Belliger will likely step into their starting lineup.

Despite playing a limited role last season, mostly as a backup, Bellinger still managed to record at least three receptions in five of his final eight games. He also did so without Daniel Jones in the lineup, so with his elevated role and a better quarterback throwing him the ball, Bellinger could have sneaky value in the late rounds of fantasy football drafts this year.

#2 Mike Gesicki

Early in his career, Mike Gesicki appeared to be on his way to being a star tight end in fantasy football with the Miami Dolphins. He turned in three consecutive finishes among the top 12 tight ends in season-long scoring, but his role changed when head coach Mike McDaniel arrived.

McDaniel doesn't feature his tight ends much in his passing scheme, leaving Gesicki with more of a blocking role. He then shifted to the New England Patriots but failed to bounce back as he was buried on the depth chart and playing in a weak offense.

Now with the Cincinnati Bengals and expected to be a starter in a high-powered passing attack, Gesicki has upside this year.

#3 Greg Dulcich

Injuries limited Greg Dulcich to just two games for the Denver Broncos last year, but he showed promise during his rookie season. In 10 games that year, he ranked among the top 12 weekly tight ends in fantasy football five times.

Dulcich has plenty of upside when he's healthy, and with the Broncos moving on from Jerry Jeudy, he could see additional targets this season. This makes him one of the most attractive tight ends to target in the late stages of 2024 fantasy football drafts.

