3 deep sleeper TEs to target in 2025 fantasy football feat. Isaiah Likely

Finding sleeper tight ends in fantasy football can be a valuable strategy for managers looking to fully optimize the entirety of their lineups. They can do so by targeting specific players with notable upside in the later rounds of the draft. Here are three options to potentially do so with for the tight end position ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Deep sleeper TEs for 2025 fantasy football

#1 - Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth has quietly finished as the TE13 or better in fantasy football in three of his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers so far. He also set a career-high with 65 receptions last year, but still ranks as just the TE18 entering fantasy drafts this season, according to Fantasy Pros.

Freiermuth has a clear path to a significant role in the Steelers' passing game this year with the team being relatively weak at wide receiver. They moved on from George Pickens, and while they acquired DK Metcalf, they are extremely thin at the position. They also added Aaron Rodgers to take over at quarterback, so the veteran tight end is a solid sleeper pick with clear upside.

#2 - Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely has increased his role within the Baltimore Ravens' offense in each of three NFL seasons. He has increased his yards and touchdowns every year so far, resulting in a better fantasy football ranking in each season. This resulted in a career-best TE16 overall finish in his most recent campaign.

Likely also finished last season by playing in at least half of the offensive snaps in each of his final seven games. He is still the TE2 on their roster behind Mark Andrews, but his increasing role suggests plenty of upside ahead of the 2025 season. Andrews also recorded the fewest recpetions per game since his rookie season last year, so his his workload could be decreasing.

#3 - Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Gesicki enjoyed a major bounceback in fantasy football last year in his first season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He severely struggled in each of his two years prior before recording the second-most receptions of his career so far last season.

Gesicki essentially serves as the third option for Joe Burrow in the Bengals' passing scheme behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The presence of two superstar wide receivers creates significant competition for targets, but playing in one of the best offenses in the NFL still gives him significant upside.

