3 Dynasty RBs to buy before 2024 Fantasy Football season ft. James Cook

Finding consistent success in Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues often requires managers to capitalize on opportunities in the trade market. This unique format carries rosters over for multiple years, rather than selecting a new one for each season like in re-draft leagues. Buying low on high-upside targets during the offseason can be one beneficial way to improve a team.

Running backs have always been among the most important players in fantasy football due to their massive scoring potential. The key in Dynasty leagues is to invest in running backs trending upwards and potentially entering a favorable situation for a new year. Here are three of them that could be strong investments prior to the 2024 NFL season.

Dynasty RBs to buy low on before 2024 Fantasy Football season

#1 - Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary outperformed Dameon Pierce last year on his way to taking over as the starting running back for the Houston Texans. He finished as RB15 or better five times last year, with all of them coming during the second half of the season. He has already proven he can be a featured back, and will get another chance to do so with a new team in 2024.

The New York Giants parted ways with Saquon Barkley during the offseason and replaced him with Singletary in free agency. He will have little competition for backfield touches, so he should be heavily involved in their offensive gameplan. He also finished as the overall RB2 last year, despite opening the year as a back-up and only scoring four touchdowns, so he could be lined up for a breakout fantasy football season this year.

#2 - James Cook

James Cook demonstrated his massive upside during his second season with the Buffalo Bill last year. He finished as the overall RB11 in total fantasy football scoring, with six finishes among the top 13 weekly running backs. Four of those came after Week 7, showing that he could be trending upwards.

The Bills also made some major changes to their offensive roster that could potentially help Cook to increase his workload. They moved on from their top two passing targets in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, so their new game plan may include more attempts for Cook. This could be great news for his fantasy outlook in one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL.

#3 - Zamir White

Zamir White had an opportunity to fill in as the starting running back for the Las Vegas Raiders for the final four games of last season. He responded in a big way by finishing as the RB22 or better in all four of those weeks. His strong performances resulted in the Raiders announcing that he will be their starter in 2024 after Josh Jacobs departed during the offseason.

With an increased workload and potentially a full season as the featured back, White may be lined up to be one of the biggest breakout players this year. He averaged 99.25 yards per game on 4.7 yards per carry in his four games as a starter last year, so he is an intriguing buy-low option in Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues.