3 Dynasty RBs to sell before 2024 Fantasy Football season ft. Tony Pollard

One of the best strategies in Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues is to capitalize on the trade market prior to the start of a season. The general idea is to sell players that could potentially see their value decrease in the coming year and swap them out for options with more upside. This helps to build a roster that is sustainable in this format that maintains the same team rosters over several years.

Running backs often make for ideal trade candidates because their values can fluctuate greatly from one season to the next. Predicting which players are more valuable now than they may be as the year plays itself out can help managers maximize their overall roster structure in Dynasty legues. Prior to the 2024 NFL season, here are three running backs that make sense to sell.

Dynasty RBs to sell high on before 2024 Fantasy Football season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tony Pollard

#1 - Raheem Mostert

Trending

Raheem Mostert had a major breakout year in fantasy football with the Miami Dolphins last season. He finished as the overall RB2 in total scoring, trailing only Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey. His league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns were one of the biggest reasons why.

The issue with Mostert's outlook for the 2024 season is what has become a crowded backfield situation. Second-year back De'Von Achane could potentially take over the featured role after his impressive rookie season and the Dolphins also took Jaylen Wright in the 2024 NFL Draft. Mostert appers unikely to repeat his massive 2023 season, making him an ideal sell-high candidate in Dynasty fantasy football.

#2 - Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past two years with the Dallas Cowboys, finishing among the top 20 fantasy football running backs in both of them. He will have a new home with the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 NFL season, which could theoretically hurt his fantasy outlook.

After being the uncontested feature-back for the Cowboys last year, Pollard will now have to share the Titans' backfield with Tyjae Spears. He is also going from one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL with Dallas to one of the lowest-scoring ones in Tennessee. This gives Pollard several red flags this year, so the best option may be to trade him at his current value.

#3 - Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne had a massive fantasy football season last year, finishing as the overall RB3 in total scoring. He also turned in his second consecutive year with more than 1,400 scrimmage yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars. One of the main concerns for his outlook this year is that he regressed as last season went on, recording just one top-10 weekly finish across his final 10 games.

Making this number even more concerning is that Etienne finished among the top 10 weekly running backs six times in his first eight games. His polarizing 2023 season could signal a step backwards this year, especially with the Jaguars reportedly planning to include Tank Bigsby more in their offense.