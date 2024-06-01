3 Dynasty RBs to sell before 2024 Fantasy Football season ft. Tony Pollard

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 Dynasty RBs to sell before 2024 Fantasy Football season ft. Tony Pollard

3 Dynasty RBs to sell before 2024 Fantasy Football season ft. Tony Pollard

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 01, 2024 18:35 GMT
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII &ndash; Feb 7
Dynasty RB sells before 2024 Fantasy Football

One of the best strategies in Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues is to capitalize on the trade market prior to the start of a season. The general idea is to sell players that could potentially see their value decrease in the coming year and swap them out for options with more upside. This helps to build a roster that is sustainable in this format that maintains the same team rosters over several years.

Running backs often make for ideal trade candidates because their values can fluctuate greatly from one season to the next. Predicting which players are more valuable now than they may be as the year plays itself out can help managers maximize their overall roster structure in Dynasty legues. Prior to the 2024 NFL season, here are three running backs that make sense to sell.

Dynasty RBs to sell high on before 2024 Fantasy Football season

Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard

#1 - Raheem Mostert

also-read-trending Trending

Raheem Mostert had a major breakout year in fantasy football with the Miami Dolphins last season. He finished as the overall RB2 in total scoring, trailing only Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey. His league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns were one of the biggest reasons why.

The issue with Mostert's outlook for the 2024 season is what has become a crowded backfield situation. Second-year back De'Von Achane could potentially take over the featured role after his impressive rookie season and the Dolphins also took Jaylen Wright in the 2024 NFL Draft. Mostert appers unikely to repeat his massive 2023 season, making him an ideal sell-high candidate in Dynasty fantasy football.

#2 - Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past two years with the Dallas Cowboys, finishing among the top 20 fantasy football running backs in both of them. He will have a new home with the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 NFL season, which could theoretically hurt his fantasy outlook.

After being the uncontested feature-back for the Cowboys last year, Pollard will now have to share the Titans' backfield with Tyjae Spears. He is also going from one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL with Dallas to one of the lowest-scoring ones in Tennessee. This gives Pollard several red flags this year, so the best option may be to trade him at his current value.

#3 - Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne had a massive fantasy football season last year, finishing as the overall RB3 in total scoring. He also turned in his second consecutive year with more than 1,400 scrimmage yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars. One of the main concerns for his outlook this year is that he regressed as last season went on, recording just one top-10 weekly finish across his final 10 games.

Making this number even more concerning is that Etienne finished among the top 10 weekly running backs six times in his first eight games. His polarizing 2023 season could signal a step backwards this year, especially with the Jaguars reportedly planning to include Tank Bigsby more in their offense.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी