  • 3 Dynasty TEs to sell before 2024 Fantasy Football season ft. David Njoku

3 Dynasty TEs to sell before 2024 Fantasy Football season ft. David Njoku

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 31, 2024 19:24 GMT
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
Dynasty TEs to sells before 2024 Fantasy Football

Tight ends often present some of the biggest challenges in fantasy football when it comes to finding consistent positional value. Less elite options play in this position than in any other, with most tight ends being extremely difficult to trust. This creates an opportunity in Dynasty leagues to potentially capitalize on the perceived value of a breakout player before they theoretically regress.

Taking advantage of the trade market is one of the keys to sustained success in Dynasty Fantasy Football. Here are three tight ends who have had a recent history of success, making them ideal sell-high trade candidates for the 2024 NFL season.

Dynasty TEs to sell high on before 2024 Fantasy Football season

David Njoku
David Njoku

#1 - Dalton Schultz

also-read-trending Trending

Dalton Schultz has exceeded 55 receptions and 575 yards in each of his past four seasons. He has also finished among the top 12 fantasy football tight ends in each of the past three years, categorizing him as a starter in many formats. The issue with his 2024 outlook is that the Houston Texans recently added Stefon Diggs during the offseason.

Creating even more target competition is the return of Tank Dell, who missed significant time due to injury last year. Schultz may find it difficult to retain his highly involved role in their offense, so the best move may be to sell high on him in Dynasty before his volume decreases.

#2 - David Njoku

David Njoku broke out in a major way in fantasy football last year, finishing as a career-best TE5 overall. He also set career-highs in most statistical categories, including 81 receptions on 123 targets for 882 yards and six touchdowns. He was a key piece of the Cleveland Browns' offense, but his role could potentially decrease during the upcoming season.

The Browns are expected to get workhorse running back Nick Chubb back this year after he missed most of last season with an injury. They also added Jerry Jeudy during the offseason, creating even more competition for touches. It makes sense to consider selling high on Njoku now and possibly cashing in on his maximized value.

#3 - Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet is another example of a tight end who has been recently productive in fantasy football but could see decreased volume in the 2024 season. The Chicago Bears have made massive changes to their offensive roster during the offseason, including adding Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze and D'Andre Swift.

All of them are expected to be involved in the Bears' weekly game plan, so it may be challenging for Kmet to once again exceed 50 receptions, as he has done in each of the past three seasons. He will also be playing with Caleb Williams instead of Justin Fields at quarterback, further suggesting that selling high now could be the right move with so many variables in his current outlook.

