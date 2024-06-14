3 Dynasty trade ideas to cash in draft picks for studs ft. Breece Hall

Dynasty Fantasy Football is back and in full swing as the 2024 NFL season approaches. Unlike in Redraft Leagues, the offseason is extremely crucial in Dynasty formats.

Managers get the opportunity to essentially be the general manager of their own teams, including participating in a rookie draft and preseason trade market.

The key to these unique leagues is learning how to balance - when to go all in for an upcoming season and when to pull back and work on rebuilding for the future.

Managers who are looking to capitalize on a current season would be wise to target a team in rebuild mode. They should look to offer them valuable draft picks in exchange for established superstars.

To illustrate the point better, here are three studs to potentially acquire in this type of trade situation.

Dynasty studs worth trading draft picks for

1 - George Pickens

George Pickens trade

George Pickens improved in just about every receiving category last year, including receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

He did so despite a strong rookie season, playing as the Pittsburgh Steelers' WR2 behind Diontae Johnson, and suffering some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL.

With Johnson departing during the offseason, and the Steelers upgrading their quarterbacks, Pickens appears to be in prime position to take another step forward in fantasy football.

Swapping out a mid-first-rounder for him in Dynasty leagues seems to be an even trade per the trade analyzer. It's also one that could eventually become a major steal.

#2 - Breece Hall

Breece Hall trade

According to Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer, Breece Hall can be fairly acquired in exchange for two first-round draft picks in Dynasty. This would include one each for this year and the next season.

This could be worth the massive investment for a team looking to go all-in for the 2024 championship, while also holding extreme value for a rebuilding team.

Despite playing in one of the worst overall offenses in the entire NFL, Hall has still found a way to record 2,266 scrimmage yards in just 18 career starts. This includes a massive 1,585 yards in his first year after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

With a year where he is potentially healthier, and Aaron Rodgers likely improving the New York Jets' offense, Breece Hall clearly has a RB1 ceiling this season. Also, he is still just 23 years old.

#3 - Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta trade

Finding Dynasty value in fantasy football tight ends can be extremely challenging, given the lack of depth in this position.

Sam LaPorta could be one of the few exceptions to an otherwise weak group of potential options. After recording 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie year, the Detroit Lions' young star has a case for being the TE1 in Dynasty formats this year.

The trade analyzer's assigned value for LaPorta reflects this idea, suggesting that a first and second-round draft pick demonstrates relatively fair value in a potential deal.

He could be an important piece of a fantasy football championship team this year, while allowing rebuilding teams essential assets in a potential trade.