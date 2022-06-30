3 former college quarterbacks who played a different position in the NFL

The NFL can be brutal and college football is no different. Compromise and rejection have become the norm for countless young quarterbacks. Playing quarterback in their youth, only to be told that their childhood dream is a fantasy, can be a tough pill to swallow. Sometimes it provides the fuel needed to prove their doubters wrong. But for every player that bounces back, there are others who heed the advice.

Lamar Jackson, the current Baltimore Ravens quarterback, pushed back defiantly for the 2018 NFL Draft. Talent evaluators pleaded with him to try his hand as a receiver, as opposed to at quarterback. Ultimately, Jackson declined before making his mark in the league as a Pro Bowl caliber signal-caller.

Nevertheless, Jackson’s fairytale ending is the exception, rather than the rule. On countless occasions, several college quarterbacks have been forced to ply their trade at different positions in the NFL. While it doesn’t happen often, numerous former quarterbacks swallowed their pride and did what they were told. Let’s take a look back at three of those instances.

#1 - Tim Tebow

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

Tim Tebow’s game was incredibly awkward. The former University of Florida quarterback barreled into defenders, picking up a huge chunk of yards down the field. While his release mechanics were unconventional, his timing and precision in college were second to none. In his final year in the unpaid ranks, Tebow completed 67.8% of his passes. In college, he threw for 9,286 passing yards and 88 touchdowns, adding 2,947 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns on the ground.

Still, regardless of his success, Tebow’s penchant for making plays with his arms dissipated in the NFL. Urged to become a running back, Tebow ignored his critics and continued to fine-tune his passing game. In his lone season as a full-time starter, Tebow racked up 1,729 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the Denver Broncos. He also played a huge part in Denver's playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning 29-23 on the first play in overtime.

His numbers weren't outstanding, but they weren't pathetic either. However, they weren't enough for the Broncos and Tebow was usurped by Peyton Manning a season later. From there, Tebow was a backup at the New York Jets before failing to make the rosters of the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

He reluctantly tried his hand at baseball before ultimately returning to the NFL in 2021, this time as a tight end. Tebow added a considerable amount of muscle to his already stocky frame in an attempt to prove that he deserved a roster spot. Although his physique was impressive, the rest of his game wasn't, as he was cut from the Jaguars and pushed back out of the NFL. This time, seemingly for good.

#2 - Julian Edelman

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

Kent State University hasn’t produced many NFL pros, let alone quarterbacks. Julian Edelman, their signal-caller from 2006 to 2008, attempted to buck that trend. Armed with determination, guts and unfathomable will, Edelman struggled to get on the radar of pro scouts.

During his final season at Kent State, he produced career-highs across the board, but the results were lacking. Edelman wrapped up his colligate career that campaign, throwing for 1,820 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

On most occasions, however, it wasn’t Edelman’s ability to step up in the pocket and lace a dart down the field. Instead, it was his willingness to place the pigskin in his belly and accept contact from bigger and more physical players as he made countless rushing attempts, resulting in over 1,300 yards.

Edelman was given his shot in the NFL after being taken in the seventh round by the New England Patriots. The franchise saw something special in Edelman, placing him in the slot. The rest is history. Edelman played a major role on three championship-winning teams. At his very best, Edelman was a thousand-yard receiver in the NFL. He was able to quickly get in and out of his cuts before leaving defenders in the dust.

#1 - Terrelle Pryor

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Redskins

Terrelle Pryor worked tirelessly to prove his doubters and critics wrong. After being viewed as a bottom-of-the-barrel quarterback at Ohio State University, Pryor returned as a new man during his final season in 2010. On the year, he torched defenders with 2,772 passing yards, while completing 65% of his passes from the field, resulting in 27 thrown touchdowns.

Although his improvements were noticeable, NFL scouts were enticed by his incredibly broad shoulders and willingness to meet contact head-on. Pryor was drafted as a quarterback by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL draft. He barely played a game in his first two years with the Raiders, but saw some game time in 2013. Later that season, he damaged him MCL which hindered his game time and his performances.

In 2014 he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks but did not make the roster. In 2015 Pryor was picked up and quickly released by both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Next, the Cleveland Browns took a chance on him. He was initially cut and then re-signed by the Browns and Pryor played one game at the end of the season. While he was initially reluctant to try his hand at receiver, Pryor made the switch and recorded 1,007 yards in the 2016 season.

Ultimately, however, Pryor’s newfound success was transient as he began bouncing around the league. He played for the Washington Redskins (now Commanders), the Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets before leaving the NFL at the age of 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far