3 free agent signings Raiders should prioritize to compete for Super Bowl in 2025 ft. Aaron Jones

After finishing the season with a 4-13 record, the Las Vegas Raiders will try to make as many roster improvements as they can this offseason.

Ad

Additionally, the team enters the offseason with the second-highest cap space in the NFL, meaning they have lots of resources to spend on free agents if they choose.

The team's primary goal this offseason should be to acquire quality players at as many positions as practicable since Las Vegas lost 13 games the previous season and wouldn't want to miss the playoffs again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If the Raiders want to be more competitive in the 2025 season, here are three players they should sign immediately after free agency opens next month.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Free agent signings the Las Vegas Raiders should target

1) WR Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins - Source: Imagn

Despite subpar quarterback performance in 2024, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers had successful seasons in the Las Vegas Raiders passing system. However, a player like Tee Higgins could be the difference the squad needs to break through defenses more easily.

Ad

Higgins gained 911 receiving yards from 73 catches and 10 touchdowns in 12 games (nine starts) during what was probably his final season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

Higgins would not come cheap, but the Raiders shouldn't have any issue affording him, given their available cap space. Given the offensive talent on board, things should immediately improve for the team if they also choose to address the quarterback position after acquiring Higgins.

2) RB Aaron Jones

Ad

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. - Source: Imagn

The running back position is another one the Las Vegas Raiders should address quickly this offseason. While it may be nice for them to bring a young RB in the 2025 NFL draft and give him a rookie contract, signing a veteran in free agency might also be profitable.

Ad

The team's inability to run the ball efficiently last season could be rectified by adding Aaron Jones, who could also make a huge impact as a receiver.

Even at 30, Jones showed that he could still produce during the 2024 season. He averaged 4.5 yards per rushing attempt for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 51 passes for 408 yards and two scores, making him a valuable member of the Minnesota Vikings' passing system as well.

Ad

The Raiders are unlikely to sign Jones to a long-term deal because he will clock 31 in December, but his skill set would instantly improve the team's offense in 2025.

3) CB Carlton Davis

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III - Source: Imagn

If they are not re-signed, the Las Vegas Raiders' cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety duo Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps will all leave for free this offseason.

Ad

The Raiders need to add a defensive back before the 2025 season, regardless of whether they bring their impending free agents back. Las Vegas would be wise to sign Carlton Davis in free agency as he has been one of the league's most consistent cornerbacks for a while.

Davis ended his regular season with 11 pass deflections and two interceptions for the Detroit Lions. He will be among the most costly CBs in free agency, but the Raiders have an abundance of cap space.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.