3 Free Agent WRs Denver Broncos should target following K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick setbacks

The wide receiver group for the Denver Broncos had a tough day on Monday.

Tim Patrick, who ripped his ACL during the 2022 preseason, experienced an Achilles tear on Monday. Due to yet another serious training camp injury, he will be sidelined for his second consecutive campaign.

Patrick's 11 touchdown receptions for the team in the 2020 and 2021 campaigns were the highest total on the squad.

K.J. Hamler, who has struggled with fitness throughout his playing career, was also waived the same day in an administrative movement. He is set to be out of action due to a minor case of cardiac inflammation, which follows a pectoral tear sustained during off-season training.

The Broncos wide receiver situation is currently a big concern. When the season begins next month, there will be a greater burden on Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy due to the losses of Patrick and Hamler.

Subsequently, here are three free agent wide receivers the Broncos might look to sign in 2023:

#1 - Jarvis Landry

The Denver Broncos could make a wise decision by bringing in a capable experienced wideout to bolster their sparse receiving corps. Jarvis Landry played in just nine games for the New Orleans Saints during the previous campaign.

Last season was by far the most disappointing year of his career as he had only 272 yards.

Landry, however, has had a great deal of personal success in the NFL. He has three campaigns with 1,000 yards or more in his nine-year career. He had only missed a single game in his entire career up until the 2021 season.

He might be a great offensive alternative for Denver and a dependable weapon for quarterback Russell Wilson.

#2 - Julio Jones

With seven Pro Bowl selections and two seasons leading the league in receiving yards, it's fair to say Julio Jones has dominated the NFL. He is one of the finest receivers in league history and was the best at his position for over ten years.

The offense of the Denver Broncos is among the league's youngest. At 34, Julio Jones may be an ideal leader and tutor to the young players for the team's cohesion and stability. He would also draw a lot of focus on the field, taking some attention away from receivers like Jerry Jeudy.

#3 - Will Fuller

Will Fuller played for the Miami Dolphins last season, however, due to a finger injury, he only gained 26 yards for the team.

Fuller formerly played for the Houston Texans, when Deshaun Watson had a trusted target in him. He could be a viable interim solution for the Broncos in 2023.