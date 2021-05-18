3 remaining free agents the Detroit Lions should target

Detroit Lions franchise quarterback Jared Goff should be pushing the team's top brass to sign as many talented players as the team can to improve its roster before the 2021 NFL season.

Due to the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers' future, the NFC North could be there for the taking for the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

This late in free agency, there are still plenty of players available that could make this Detroit Lions a better team. Here's who they should be targeting.

The best available options for the Detroit Lions in free agency

#1 - Le'Veon Bell, RB

At the height of his powers, Jared Goff had a stellar running back in Todd Gurley. He needs another one.

Luckily for Goff, Le'Veon Bell is still available. At 29, Bell is still young enough to be the first-choice running back. He isn't a power back like Derrick Henry but more elusive in style which creates softer hits and increases durability. In other words, his style of play could allow him to be a good option for the next couple of seasons.

Remember, this is the same player that was one of the best running backs in the league in the mid-2010s. While most running backs have injuries that knock them out of the top tier, Le'Veon Bell has been healthy and his fall was his bad career decision to sit out for more money. Now several years older and humbled, he should be ready to be a team player for the Detroit Lions.

#2 - Todd Gurley, RB

If the Lions cannot get Le'Veon Bell, why not get the gang back together with Todd Gurley and Jared Goff?

Gurley has had knee issues in the past, but he would have instant chemistry for a quarterback in a new system surrounded by new players.

His yardage wasn't mindblowing, but he did put up nine touchdowns in 2020. Even as the second player in a running back duo, Gurley has a place in Detroit.

#3 - Trey Burton, TE

TJ Hockenson is the Detroit Lions' starting tight end. Adding Trey Burton to the team would not disrupt that. However, Burton could compete for a second-string position with Darren Fells. Having a trio of tight ends in Hockenson, Burton, and Darren Fells could be deadly.

Trey Burton

It is well documented that Jared Goff is at his best working in jumbo sets and throwing out of play-action. Burton's addition would make for jumbo packages that could really make the defense question if the Detroit Lions were going to run the ball pre-snap. This means a higher chance of freezing defenses and catching them off-guard for big gains through the air or on the ground.