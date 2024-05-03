3 free agents Rams should sign ahead of 2024 NFL season ft. Michael Thomas

As Michael Thomas and the Los Angeles Rams are well aware, the prime period of NFL free agency came and went in March. However, that doesn't mean that free agency is completely wrapped up. There still remain a few interesting pieces for the team that could pay dividends this fall.

The prime March window might be over, but an under-the-radar window has now opened. With the NFL draft now over, teams have a much better understanding of their current rosters. They know where they don't need ammunition and now have a much clearer idea of which holes must be filled.

Here's a look at players the Rams need to consider.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Michael Thomas, WR

Michael Thomas at Tennessee Titans v New Orleans Saints

As the 2024 NFL draft proved, the NFL is an offensive league. There was a run on offensive players longer than any in league history, but the Rams went with defensive end Jared Verse. As such, to keep up with the rest of the league, getting free agent Michael Thomas should be strongly considered.

Of course, his injury history is well documented. However, with the team's seemingly solid group of players, including Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, getting just one more short run out of Thomas would be worth the investment.

Thomas peaked at 1,725 yards in 2019, a large enough total to make even Nacua blush.

If the Rams could get even one month of Thomas resembling the player of yore, it could boost the team near the top of the NFC conversation. With him still available, the price is most likely a bargain as a low-risk high-reward move.

#2 - Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

One of the heroes of the playoffs for Patrick Mahomes, the fact that Marquez Valdes-Scantling is still available is stunning. Of course, based on his production over the course of his career, no one is expecting the receiver to dominate in 2024. However, as a boost to a unit focused on Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the wide receiver could be a fit with Matthew Stafford.

Stafford likely has already spent plenty of time reviewing Valdes-Scantling's tape when the quarterback was with the Lions and the receiver was with the Packers. Meaning, the receiver might serve as a better fit with Stafford than with Mahomes.

In addition, with the Rams' Super Bowl intentions never an area of shy conversation with Sean McVay, adding a player with playoff experience would be a bonus.

#3 - Stephon Gilmore, CB

Stephon Gilmore (Left) at Super Bowl LVIII - Previews

If the Los Angeles Rams cannot nab two top bonuses to their wide receiver room, boosting their secondary could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Gilmore is coming off a year in which he earned an applaudable 74.4 PFF grade. Most, if not all, secondaries could find a place for someone rated as highly as that.

Of course, heading into an age-34 season is cause for concern. However, as a third-string cornerback with second-string upside, Gilmore could be a bargain for the franchise looking to squeeze the last out of Matthew Stafford's prime.

The Los Angeles Rams ranked 20th last season in passing yards allowed per game, so one cannot be too conservative in pursuing defensive additions in May.