3 George Pickens trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL draft

George Pickens could have been the Pittsburgh Steelers' next great wide receiver after exploding for 1,140 yards and a league-best 18.1 yards per catch in 2023. But after a regression to 900 in 2024 and rumors of unhappinness with the organization, he could be on his way out.

The trade for and extension of DK Metcalf may only exacerbate the situation. Here is another aerial alpha who can cover and has covered over 1,000 yards - and everyone knows he does not want to be pushed out of the spotlight.

So it seems inevitable that he will be traded out of town. But which teams have the most sensible reason to acquire him?

3 best trade packages involving Steelers WR George Pickens

3) Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

When Cam Ward arrives in Nashville, he will have only Calvin Ridley as the credible pass-catcher available to him. Trey Burks has proven himself a bust, while Tyler Boyd is no longer with the team.

Pickens could come in and resolve that issue. Those two, Tony Pollard, and Chigoziem Okonkwo would be a great offensive core the the incoming rookie quarterback.

Projected package: TEN receives George Pickens for Trey Burks and a 2025 second-round pick.

2) Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

CeeDee Lamb is unquestionably the Dallas Cowboys' offensive dominator - a thousand-yard machine who is guaranteed to catch pass after pass and break away from the coverage to make big plays.

However, the support for him has been usually lacking. Brandin Cooks mostly underwhelmed in his three seasons in Arlington, and Jalens Tolbert and Brooks have failed to improve their production. Tine for another Michael Irvin-esque big-ego player in George Pickens to prove he can handle the bright lights.

Projected package: DAL receives George Pickens for a 2025 third-round pick.

1) Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

The New York Jets would have been the perfect destination for Pickens had they chosen to ditch Allen Lazard as part of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey's purge of the "New York Packers". They instead reworked his contract, ensuring that he could become Garrett Wilson's backfield partner.

But fortunately for Pickens, another team badly needs an aerian dominator: the Las Vegas Raiders. Jakobi Meyers was a surprising bright spot for a floundering franchise with his first-ever thousand yarder, but adding another weapon (other than Ashton Jeanty) beside him and Brock Bowers will only help Geno Smith as he prepares to take the offensive reins.

Projected package: LV receives George Pickens for a swap of 2026 third-round picks.

