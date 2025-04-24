3 George Pickens trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are listening to offers for wide receiver George Pickens, according to a recent report by Jordan Schultz. On Wednesday, the reporter took to X to reveal that while the franchise isn't actively shopping for Pickens, offers and calls have been made.
The wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract. As a second-round pick, Pittsburgh can't activate a fifth-year option as this mechanism is only available for players who have been drafted in the first round. As such, the player and the team need to negotiate a contract extension, with a trade being the other option.
The Steelers already spent money in the wide receiver market during the offseason, trading for DK Metcalf and signing him to a major contract extension. If no deal can be agreed, here are three possible trade packages with the Steelers:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
3 trade packages for George Pickens that could change the draft
#1 - George Pickens to the Carolina Panthers for picks #57 and #114
The first team here is the Carolina Panthers, who found new life in late 2024 with Bryce Young playing at a high level to close the season. As such, head coach Dave Canales has stated that the team will build around Young, and as such, improving the receiver group should be a big task.
Trading a second-round pick for the Steelers' receiver would represent a major addition to a group led by Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen. He would bring a safe number one option while allowing Legette to reach his full potential as a first-round pick in 2024.
#2 - George Pickens to the Las Vegas Raiders for pick #37
A single pick would complete the deal, with an early second-rounder more than enough to move him to a new team. He would be the number one receiver, surpassing Jakobi Meyers and giving much more freedom to the rest of the offense.
A pleasing addition to the Raiders in 2024 was Brock Bowers, who quickly emerged as one of the best tight ends in the league. With Geno Smith joining the fold, a new receiver would improve Las Vegas' offense even more.
#3 - George Pickens to the Green Bay Packers for picks #54 and #124
The final option would be the Packers, who have already been touted as a possible landing spot for the wide receiver by Schultz. The Packers have tried many young receivers, but they still lack a number one target to lead by example.
Adding Pickens for a second and a fourth-round pick would represent a true number one receiver to help Jordan Love, while also easing the pressure on other names such as Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs. He had 900 receiving yards in 2024, a better record than all Packers receivers.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.