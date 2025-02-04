3 HCs who should be in line to succeed Andy Reid as Chiefs HC feat. Steve Spagnuolo

Andy Reid is seeking NFL history as the Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first team ever to three-peat in the Super Bowl. They will have to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in order to do so, but either way, the legendary head coach is likely on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

Some rumors have been swirling recently about Reid possibly retiring after the Super Bowl this year or potentially in the near future. When that time eventually comes, the Chiefs will need to replace them amid their current dynastic run. Here are three logical candidates to do so.

Andy Reid replacements as Chiefs HC

#1 - Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy has served as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator for three years, including the past two seasons. He also did so in 2017 before leaving the franchise to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears. He won a Super Bowl ring last season and is seeking another one this year.

His head coaching experience and his time working directly with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City make him an obvious candidate to replace Andy Reid at some point. He helped the Bears reach the NFL playoffs twice in his four years as a head coach and also won the Coach of the Year award in the 2018 season.

#2 - Steve Spagnuolo

Steve Spagnuolo is widely considered one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL. He has served in this position for the Chiefs in the past six seasons and their defense has ranked among the top ten in points allowed for five of them. His schemes, including multiple Super Bowl rings, have been a key factor in their developing dynasty.

One of the main issues with Spagnuolo potentially replacing Andy Reid is that he has struggled in his previous opportunities as a head coach. He totaled an alarming 10-38 record in the position with the Los Angeles Rams and a 1-3 record as the interim head coach for the New York Giants. His record is concerning, but his accomplishments as their coordinator make him a candidate for the eventual opening.

#3 - Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy was a popular name in several head coaching cycles during the past few years, but he has still been unable to land one of the open jobs. He spent six years as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, making him a potential head coaching candidate, but left the franchise in 2023 to prove himself outside Reid's shadow.

Bieniemy spent the past two years as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders and then the UCLA Bruins. He was also hired to serve on the offensive staff for the Chicago Bears in 2025. Still, he could be a candidate to return to the Chiefs whenever Andy Reid eventually retires, based on his success in his previous position in Kansas City and familiarity with the franchise.

