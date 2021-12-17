3 head coaches Jaguars should avoid after firing Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally freed themselves of the dark cloud that was Urban Meyer's tenure. He lasted a total of 13 games, even if he had enough controversy to last an entire career.

Owner Shad Khan got this decision wrong. He put his faith in Meyer and it did not pan out. He now faces the biggest decision of his ownership as he tries to find a proper head coach to pair with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

A ton of candidates will be linked to the Jaguars, and Khan has to make sure to sort through the noise and find a reliable option. Here are three coaches showing up amid rumors he should not consider.

The Jaguars' dilemma: head coaches they should avoid

#3 - Joe Brady

Joe Brady was recently fired as offensive coordinator by the Carolina Panthers in a move that seemed to make him a scapegoat for the team's offensive woes. Yet he is still only 32 years old and remains a top coaching candidate because of his meteoric rise.

Brady had previously coached with the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers before he found his way to Carolina. He seems to be on the Sean McVay track of being a young coach who is a bit of a genius.

But the Jaguars need someone with more experience. Brady may be a great head coach, but the dysfunction in Jacksonville is way too much for him to handle in his first head coaching job.

#2 - Marvin Lewis

If the Jaguars want someone with experience, Marvin Lewis is an easy name that comes to mind. Lewis was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003-2018 during a tenure that saw regular-season success, but a 0-7 postseason record is the problem.

Lewis is a veteran coach, but he lasted in Cincinnati for so long mainly because of patience by ownership. He never did anything to take the franchise to new heights, and the team looks the best it has in decades in 2021 with Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow.

John Calipari @UKCoachCalipari This is just my opinion — and I’m sure the NFL doesn’t care what I think — but if I’m the Jaguars, I’m giving Marvin Lewis a call. Unbelievable leader who players absolutely love to play for. He is a builder or programs, does things the right way and wins! Again, just my opinion. This is just my opinion — and I’m sure the NFL doesn’t care what I think — but if I’m the Jaguars, I’m giving Marvin Lewis a call. Unbelievable leader who players absolutely love to play for. He is a builder or programs, does things the right way and wins! Again, just my opinion.

Lewis is currently serving on the staff at Arizona State. The Jaguars should let him pursue other opportunities because he is not a good fit for the state of the franchise.

#1 - Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels' name comes up in head coaching rumors every single year. That is not going to stop until he lands his next job. He was even announced as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, only to go back on that commitment immediately.

McDaniels seems to have the perfect job in New England; but maybe he wants to launch a dynasty of his own. Teaming up with Trevor Lawrence and getting paid whatever he wants could be something McDaniels is interested in.

Pete Prisco @PriscoCBS Zach Potter @ZachPotterTE @PriscoCBS who do the Jags look to for HC next year if a move is made? @PriscoCBS who do the Jags look to for HC next year if a move is made? Somebody who can fix the quarterback and build it around him. I would go get Josh McDaniels if you can. twitter.com/zachpotterte/s… Somebody who can fix the quarterback and build it around him. I would go get Josh McDaniels if you can. twitter.com/zachpotterte/s…

Yet Khan and the Jaguars need stability. That is the last thing McDaniels provides outside of New England.

