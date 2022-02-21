3 ideal trade destinations for Carson Wentz 

As it looks more and more likely that the Indianapolis Colts will cut Carson Wentz, the rumor bill is abuzz with his potential landing spots. Let us not forget that Carson Wentz is a Super Bowl winner and was responsible for the run of victories the Philadelphia Eagles put together to win the Lombardi Trophy. Even last season, he nearly dragged the Indianapolis Colts into the playoffs, showing some solid overall play, only to falter towards the end of the campaign.

The point being that even if Carson Wentz is unwanted as a Hoosier, there are other ideal destinations for him. Here's a look at what we believe are the best landing spots for him.

Carson Wentz will be an asset to these franchises

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

It is well known that Ben Roethlisberger has now retired and there will be a new quarterback starting as the Pittsburgh Steelers look to embark on another winning season. Backup quarterbacks like Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are good relievers but are not ready to carry the responsibilty as a starter game in and gane out on the field.

This is where Carson Wentz comes in. He has the nous to lead an NFL offense that will help alleviate the issues they are currently facing.

#NFL Per Source: The Pittsburgh #Steelers are in advanced talks with the Indianapolis #Colts to acquire QB Carson Wentz, with Colts looking to unload his cap hit to make a run at a big name QB via trade or free agency. Trade is “more likely than not” at this time, per source. Per Source: The Pittsburgh #Steelers are in advanced talks with the Indianapolis #Colts to acquire QB Carson Wentz, with Colts looking to unload his cap hit to make a run at a big name QB via trade or free agency. Trade is “more likely than not” at this time, per source. #NFL

#2 - New Orleans Saints

For the New Orleans Saints, this is the end of an era. Drew Brees retired last year and now Sean Payton is also gone. They are starting afresh. They have a great running back tandem in Kamara and Ingram who provide much of the same dynamic support that Wentz currently receives from Jonathan Taylow in Indianapolis.

He could be the perfect quarterback to play in the Saints' offensive scheme and usher in a fresh era of stability under new head coach Dennis Allen.

#3 - Washington Commanders

We know the Washington Commanders are looking for a new quarterback because head coach Ron Rivera has been rather vocal about it. Speaking to Pro Football Focus, Rivera said he would be open to bringing in a veteran guy "if the right situation is available."

“Matthew (Stafford), a veteran guy, has gotten his opportunity and shown people what he’s capable of. Let’s see what happens the rest of the way. Would we love to have something like that? Yeah. If the right situation is available, we want to get in on it.”

Matthew Stafford, much like Carson Wentz, was named to one Pro Bowl during his time in Detroit. Before departing for the LA Rams, Stafford had never won a playoff game, yet he is now a Super Bowl champion one season later. The Commanders will be hoping that Wentz cam replicate similarly and lead them to becoming contenders soon.

(@BovadaOfficial) Carson Wentz is (+400) to be the next QB of the Washington Commanders. Carson Wentz is (+400) to be the next QB of the Washington Commanders. (@BovadaOfficial) https://t.co/kQKSpaMmGl

