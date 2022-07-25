Madden 23 ratings: 3 incredibly underrated QBs ft. Derek Darr

The quarterback position has become the shining face of every NFL franchise. With Madden 23 officially on the verge of release, every NFL signal-caller has been notified of their rating in this year's game.

While some players, such as Tom Brady (rated 97), and Patrick Mahomes (rated 95), were left smiling from ear to ear, countless other players were speechless.

There's no need for those quarterbacks to step up to the carpet and defend themselves. Simply put, we'll take care of that part.

So which NFL players should be given more respect by Madden 23 and a higher rating in the game? Let's find out.

#1 - Matthew Stafford

Rating: 85

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp

Winning a Super Bowl ring has done wonders for Matthew Stafford's image.

For much of his career, Stafford languished on the Detroit Lions. As he began piling up losing season after losing season, Stafford, while his talent was lauded, was considered to have turned into someone who would spend the rest of his NFL tenure sitting at home while the postseason glory passed him by every year.

In his first season in a new locale, Stafford was essentially the missing piece to the Los Angeles Rams' championship puzzle. Although he was placed on a stacked roster, Stafford was the offensive orchestrator, racking up 4,886 passing yards and 41 touchdown throws.

Still, even with Stafford proudly lifting the Lombardi Trophy, Madden refuses to hand him much, if any, credit. Stafford has officially checked in with a rating of 85, well outside of the top 10.

If Stafford manages to lead Los Angeles back to the promised land, Madden developers will be forced to eat their words.

#2 - Derek Carr

Rating: 83

2022 American Century Championship - Final Round

The gargantuan passing yards, pristine precision in the pocket, and timely touchdown passes are being viewed as extraneous.

Since arriving in the league in 2014, Derek Carr has diligently and tirelessly worked on his craft. As a result, he's gotten incrementally better.

This past season, despite dealing with perpetual distractions stemming from Jon Gruden and Henry Ruggs, Carr threw on his blinders and continued full steam ahead.

As he dealt with the tenuous offensive pieces left around him, Carr tore through countless NFL defenses. He ranked in the top 10 in both passing yards (4,804) and completion percentage (68.4 percent).

Yet, even with Carr lighting up the scoreboards every week, Madden has refused to give him his just due. The former three-time Pro Bowler currently checks in at just 13th in the popular game with a rating of 83.

As Davante Adams now makes his way to Las Vegas on a massive multi-year contract, Carr will be allowed to prove his doubters wrong this upcoming season with a brand new weapon.

#3 - Jared Goff

Rating: 72

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Jared Goff's career began drearily. Chosen with the No .1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff was expected to breathe new life into the Los Angeles Rams. With his broad smile and paired with an accurate arm, Goff appeared confident in his ability to do so. However, following seven winless starts, Goff's star began dimming considerably.

In year two, the lightbulb for Goff began flickering. In both 2017 and 2018, Goff was named to back-to-back Pro Bowls. Along the way, he led the Rams on a Super Bowl run. And while they would ultimately come up short against the New England Patriots, Goff has been unfairly criticized as the main culprit for their shortcomings.

This past season, Los Angeles ushered Goff out the door in exchange for Matthew Stafford. With Goff plying his trade in Detroit, Madden 23 developers believe he is near the bottom of the barrel in terms of starting signal-callers.

Goff's 72 Madden rating pegs him in 28th, tied with new starter Trey Lance.

Wins, or lack thereof aside, Goff played terrific last season. He racked up 3,245 passing yards, completed 67.2 percent of his passes, and threw 19 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Detroit are bereft of any top-tier talent. However, Goff shouldn't be penalized for his team's overall struggles.

