3 Jalen Ramsey trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL draft

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be traded this offseason. As Miami looks to plan for the future (Terron Armstead retired, Calais Campbell left in free agency), they could look to move the veteran cornerback.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins and Ramsey are working together to explore a trade. He could be released if he isn't traded.

Rapoport tweeted:

"The #Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025, per me and @TomPelissero."

Miami acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end, Hunter Long, prior to the 2023 season. Ramsey missed the first seven games of the 2023 season but earned his seventh Pro Bowl nod.

This past season, Ramsey played in all 17 of Miami's games, recording 60 tackles, a sack, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions.

Ramsey is due $21.1 million from whichever team acquires him this season. With a high salary cap number, being 30 years old, and having suffered multiple knee injuries, his trade value won't be much.

Let's explore three potential trade packages that could see Jalen Ramsey playing elsewhere in 2025:

3 Jalen Ramsey trade packages that could happen prior to the 2025 NFL Draft

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

#1. Las Vegas Raiders trade a 2026 fifth-round pick for Jalen Ramsey

There might not be a team in need of cornerback help more than the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders lost safeties Trevon Moehrig and Marcus Epps this offseason and also moved on from cornerback Jack Jones as they released him.

With unproven talent in the secondary, the Raiders could look to add to their secondary before the draft with some veteran leadership in Ramsey.

#2. Jalen Ramsey comes back to Jacksonville for fifth-round pick

Jalen Ramsey started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and maybe he'll end his career there. The Jaguars' pass defense gave up the most yards last season (257.4) and could use an upgrade in their secondary.

Before this season, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spent the last nine seasons in Los Angeles with the Rams as a director of scouting and scouting strategy. He was there when the team acquired Ramsey from the Jaguars in 2019.

Pair up Ramsey with Tyson Campbell, and it could solve Jacksonville's secondary woes, as they've added Jourdan Lewis in the slot.

#3. Green Bay Packers trade Jaire Alexander straight up for Jalen Ramsey

The Green Bay Packers, like the Miami Dolphins, are looking to move their starting cornerback. Jaire Alexander has been on the trade block all offseason, with the Packers having the intention of trading him this offseason.

To make things easy, maybe the teams trade the cornerbacks straight up for one another. It isn't often you see starting-caliber players traded straight up, but it's something both teams could look into since both players are available. Each time, they would get a starting cornerback in return for moving on from their current starter.

