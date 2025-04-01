3 James Cook trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL draft

James Cook has established himself as a key component for the Buffalo Bills over the past two seasons. He hit four-digit yards for the first time in 2023, then led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2024 as he became a focal point of the "Everybody Eats" mantra that emphasized equitable distribution of targets.

But that tenure may end soon, as General Manager Brandon Beane admitted during the owners' meetings on Monday that contract talks between the two sides had stalled after the two-time Pro Bowler sought to be extended for $15 million annually:

"I don't see us getting something done anytime soon. We're on to the draft. Just because we don't get something done this year doesn't mean we can't get something done before he's a free agent," Beane said via ESPN.com.

But there are certain teams willing to give up draft picks for an elite running back like Cook...

3 best trade packages for Bills RB James Cook

#3. Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns badly need a top-tier running back after Nick Chubb hit free agency. Neither Jerome Ford nor Pierre Strong Jr. has the intangibles to become the lead back for the team, so they are more than welcome to trade for someone who also calls a city on the shores of Lake Erie home.

Projected package: CLE receives James Cook and the 30th overall pick of 2025 for a 2026 first-rounder.

#2. New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Alvin Kamara has been as loyal as they come for the New Orleans Saints, having established himself as their all-time leading rusher. But sometimes, all good things must come to an end.

The post-Sean Payton era has seen a fall back to mediocrity, and the five-time Pro Bowler can do only so much. Give him another chance to contend, while James Cook gets a chance to elevate a struggling franchise.

Projected package: NO receives James Cook for Alvin Kamara and a 2025 second-rounder.

#1. Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes getting his best rushing weapon ever may be the shocking trade to end all shocking trades.

Travis Kelce could be de-emphasized in the 2025 season, which could cripple the Kansas City Chiefs' offense unless Xavier Worthy proves he is more than a rookie sensation - given their already precarious running back situation that has been rather weak ever since Jamaal Charles left in 2017.

Projected package: KC receives James Cook for a swap of 2025 second-round picks.

Which team do you think should look to trade for James Cook? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

