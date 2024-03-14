3 Justin Fields trade packages that could result in a win-win situation in 2024

As free agency continues to rage on, the market for a theoretical Justin Fields trade gets smaller and smaller. Several teams have addressed their QB issues, leaving the Chicago Bears with precious few teams to turn to. They are almost assuredly going to have to trade him since they're probably taking Caleb Williams and the clock is ticking on a trade.

So at this point, getting anything for Fields is a win. It's unlikely they would cut him, but there is no sense in keeping him and drafting a QB at one overall. And the alternative in passing up a potentially generational prospect to keep Fields and build around him in year three is less than ideal.

Initial reports were that there was a slight chance they could have gotten a first-round pick back. That was always extremely unlikely, and it's impossible now. Getting anything decent would be a success for Chicago, so here are some trade packages that work for them.

Listing the most sensible trade packages for Justin Fields

3) Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the few teams that still could use a quarterback. They can't roll with Aidan O'Connell and drafting any of JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, or Michael Penix Jr. with the 15th overall pick is a bad way to start as a new GM. They could send the 77th pick over for Fields and get two years of a rookie deal to see if he can be their guy.

It may not require this high of a pick, but this would be a win for Chicago and it would provide the Raiders with a solid option for the 2024 season. The fact that LV has Fields' old offensive coordinator is less than ideal, but it at least provides some continuity. Fields is also, in all likelihood, a better option than Gardner Minshew, who could be a solid backup in Las Vegas.

2) Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings signed Sam Darnold, but there's almost no way they don't at least explore other options. Going from Kirk Cousins to Sam Darnold is not ideal, and bringing in Justin Fields would be a smarter option. It would also be fairly cheap and with the offensive team and the coaching that Minnesota has, Fields could thrive.

The Vikings have two fourth-round picks, 129 and 157 overall. They could package these to send to Chicago for Fields. The Bears would be hard pressed to turn down a package of two picks, even if they're day three selections.

1) Broncos

Should the Broncos go after Justin Fields?

The Broncos are both the only other team in need of a QB and perhaps the most desperate. They also cannot afford to pay much of anyone, so getting Fields still on his rookie contract would be a huge win for them. They're not in an ideal spot to draft anyone good, so a trade is more likely. Plus, when Fields' contract is up, the Russell Wilson dead money won't be as bad, so they could pay him if they needed to.

The Broncos can slightly outdo the Raiders in this theoretical scenario by offering the 76th pick. The Broncos don't have a ton of assets to give up, and this is a fairly high one to trade, but that's how badly they need a quarterback.