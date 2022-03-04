3 landing spots for Amari Cooper after rumored Cowboys release

The Dallas Cowboys made Amari Cooper their number one receiver when they traded for him during the 2018 season. He then signed a $100 million in 2020 to secure his spot atop the depth chart. But a lot has changed since then.

He had a total of 865 yards in 2021 and the latest rumor from ESPN's Adam Schefter is that the team is ready to move on.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources.



Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources.Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20.

The NFL insider claims the team is "likely" to move on from their star receiver to save a large amount of money. Cooper should be a hot commodity and a few teams in particular may try to lure him in with money and a chance to win.

3 potential landing spots for Amari Cooper

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

#3 - New York Jets

Cooper could join the New York Jets and instantly become the top receiver in town. But why would he join a team that struggles to win on an annual basis? The answer is money.

The Jets have nearly $50 million in cap space and don't have that giant quarterback contract on their books. That means Cooper could be the highest-paid player on offense to help Zach Wilson develop into a franchise quarterback.

This is a no-brainer signing for a constantly rebuilding Jets team. The only question is whether they can convince the receiver that he can in fact help turn things around.

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

#2 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a bizarre spot at the receiver position. Odell Beckham Jr. forced his way out of town during the 2021 regular season and all signs point toward the team moving on from Jarvis Landry. That leaves them barren at the position.

Yet the Browns have shown a willingness to spend at receiver and have to do just that if Baker Mayfield is supposed to have any semblance of success in 2022. Cooper can show up and try to form better chemistry with the quarterback than Beckham and potentially find a long-term fit in Cleveland.

If the Browns don't choose this path, they may keep on rebuilding as they have been for several decades.

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

#1 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are in a bit of a no man's land at the quarterback position. A likely option is to move on from Carson Wentz and start over once again.

Locked On Colts Podcast @LockedOnColts



Such a no-brainer move for Signing Amari Cooper means he wouldn’t count against the comp pick formula, if he’s indeed released soon.Such a no-brainer move for #Colts to pursue. Signing Amari Cooper means he wouldn’t count against the comp pick formula, if he’s indeed released soon.Such a no-brainer move for #Colts to pursue.

The team already has an elite running back in Jonathan Taylor. Adding Cooper would given them an elite top receiver, with the only glaring need being the quarterback position.

This addition also accomplishes the goal of luring top quarterback talent to town. A star veteran may change their mind about a potential trade to Indy if another star is now lining up on the outside. With him and Taylor, the Colts will arguably boost up to one of the top contenders in the AFC, given a proper quarterback is in place.

Edited by Piyush Bisht