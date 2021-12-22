3 logical NFL fits for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is back atop the NFL MVP conversation, and the Green Bay Packers have the best record in the NFC. So why are there still questions about where he will play in 2022?

That's because of how the Packers front office has handled his situation since the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead of using a first-round pick in any position other than quarterback, they took a signal-caller in Jordan Love.

This immediately put Rodgers' time in Green Bay on the clock, even though he won the MVP in 2020. The focus now turns toward where he could play in 2021.

These three NFL teams stand out as the most logical fits in 2022 for the living legend.

3 top fits for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

#3 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have no clear answer on the quarterback position in their first year without Drew Brees.

Jameis Winston got off to a hot start, only to tear his ACL after a 5-2 start. Trevor Siemian went winless as a starter, and while Taysom Hill has notched a few wins, it is tough to commit to him as a long-term option under center.

Pairing Rodgers with Sean Payton allows both men to pursue another Super Bowl in a tandem that has each won one apiece but has been waiting a long time for a second.

New Orleans is also a destination where the team isn't rebuilding. They are a dominant quarterback away from being a true Super Bowl contender, and this scenario allows Rodgers to square off against Tom Brady twice a year. That alone makes this match a top one.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

Packers fans have to be desperately hoping and praying the two sides can work out their drama. Rodgers was drafted by the team in 2005 and is currently tied with Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history.

The only way Rodgers stays is if the team trades Love and gives Rodgers the extension he wants. Love, being a first-round pick, means the team isn't just going to stash him on the bench for four or five more years.

The Packers have to decide if they want to maximize their current chances of contention, or if they want to start a new era with the unrealized talent of Love.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos once again need a quarterback in 2022 as both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are not the answer.

John Elway has shown a willingness to trade for veterans, and landing Rodgers would be Denver's biggest win since acquiring Peyton Manning.

The Broncos also have top weapons in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, who make their job opening under center an enticing one. Rest assured, Rodgers will head to a town where the goal is to spend and make moves to win a Super Bowl.

Denver is not going to spend a first-round pick on a quarterback once they have Rodgers with them.

