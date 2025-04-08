The new-look New York Jets will be hoping to fill some gaping holes on their roster as the 2025 NFL draft approaches.

Following a disappointing 2024 season that saw the team finish with a 5-12 record, the Jets hired Lions DC Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, as well as releasing veterans QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams.

Other players let go by the Jets include Solomon Thomas, Javon Kinlaw, Morgan Moses and D.J. Reed as New York looks to freshen up during this latest rebuild.

The Jets signed QB Justin Fields to a two-year, $40m contract, as well as grabbing CB Brandon Stephens and S Andre Cisco.

If they want to improve on last season's performance, New York has gaping holes all over its roster that it'll want to fix via the 2025 NFL draft.

3 major roster holes New York Jets need to address in 2025 NFL Draft

#1 - Quarterback

NFL: Jaxson Dart at the Combine - Source: Imagn

With the Jets signing Justin Fields to a low-risk two-year contract, it remains to be seen whether or not they're in the market for a quarterback.

Fields was solid when playing for the Steelers last year, but the Jets are way more dysfunctional and Fields struggled at times during his time with the Bears when dysfunction took over.

The Jets have been linked with drafting Jaxson Dart with the seventh overall pick, but some mocks also have Shedeur Sanders falling into their lap. Should New York pass on a quarterback in round one, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe will likely be available in round two.

#2 - Wide Receiver

NCAA Football: WR Tet McMillan - Arizona State at Arizona - Source: Imagn

After letting veteran Davante Adams walk in free agency, the Jets need another star receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson. Whoever is throwing the ball for New York is going to need some weapons with both Adams and TE Tyler Conklin leaving for new pastures in 2025.

Some mocks have Arizona's Tet McMillan falling to the Jets at seven. But if they wait until the latter rounds to address the need, any of Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, or Jayden Higgins might be available when the Jets are on the clock.

#3 - Offensive Line

NFL: Will Campbell at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Despite the Jets' 40 sacks allowed in 2024 being about league average, the offensive line is looking a lot weaker with Morgan Moses moving on during the offseason.

The Jets have some solid young pieces on their line like Olu Fashanu and Alijah Vera-Tucker, but they need some star linemen to protect their signal-caller.

Armand Membou and Will Campbell - the two premier offensive line talents in the 2025 class - are two names who've been linked with the Jets in mock drafts.

If they choose to address the need in the latter rounds, the likes of Grey Zabel, Josh Conerly Jr. and Aireontae Ersery could all drop to them in round two.

