3 major talking points from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 victory over the Texans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished their preseason with a 23-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday night. Tampa Bay played the majority of their starters against the Texans. Most importantly, Tom Brady looked phenomenal during the Bucs preseason finale.

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II also saw action against Houston. Jones rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown on four attempts on Saturday. The Buccaneers' defense registered three sacks against the Texans.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave their fan base three major talking points after their Week 3 preseason victory over the Texans.

Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ready to make another Super Bowl run?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is playing for a massive contract in 2021

#1 Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown look great in the preseason finale

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin had a great Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. Godwin caught three passes for 84 yards with a touchdown to boot. The 2021-22 season is an important one for Godwin as he plays for an extension.

Tom Brady hits Chris Godwin for the score! 🎯



How many TDs for this connection this season?



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/eFNNcujMhM — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) August 29, 2021

The Buccaneers wideout caught all three targets and broke one of the passes for 32 yards. Antonio Brown saw action against the Houston Texans. Brown was targeted five times and caught four passes for 42 yards.

#2 Tom Brady appeared to be in championship form against the Texans

The reigning Super Bowl MVP came out firing against the Houston Texans. Brady went seven for seven to start the Bucs preseason finale. He capped off the 91-yard drive with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Tom Brady darts one to Chris Godwin to end 1Q.



Yes, we will still be tweeting this in 10 years 🧙‍♂️



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/fhjImrEgCu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 29, 2021

Tom Brady finished the night by completing 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown. The Buccaneers' offensive line did their job and didn't surrender a single sack while Brady was in the game. Tom finished the Week 3 victory over the Texans with a quarterback rating of 136.3.

#3 Kyle Trask had his best performance in the NFL against Houston

In last year's draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask with their 64th overall pick. The rookie quarterback struggled to throw two interceptions last week against the Titans, only passing for 35 yards in his preseason debut. Trask hasn't had the best preseason, but looked great in Week 3.

Tampa Bay hopes that Kyle Trask can absorb everything he can from Tom Brady. The former Florida Gators quarterback showed signs of great play against Houston. Tampa Bay's rookie quarterback completed 12 of his 14 pass attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown Saturday night. Trask is likely the next guy up after Brady retires.

Edited by Diptanil Roy