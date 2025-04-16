3 Mark Andrews trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL draft

Mark Andrews is entering a contract year in 2025, and trade speculation surrounding him has recently emerged. Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would not directly confirm such notions in a presser on Tuesday, but he did allude to the unpredictability that comes with Draft week:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, assuming that trade does become likely, there is some sense. Behind their three-time Pro Bowler, the Ravens have pair of younger tight ends who came from the same Draft class and are also entering a contract year: Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, whom the team could employ in a receiver/blocker 12 personnel formation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That will render Andrews expendable, but there are teams who will be willing to take him in.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

3 best trade packages involving Ravens TE Mark Andrews

3) Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

The Atlanta Falcons may soon be running out of patience with Kyle Pitts. He was expected to be a major contributor to their projected rise to NFC South overlords, but instead found himself being supplanted in importance by team newcomer Charlie Woerner, who proved himself one of the best run-blockers in all of football despite putting up negligible stats.

Ad

But because today's NFL is a passing league, the team still needs a pass-catching tight end. Maybe the presence of someone like Mark Andrews can be the motivator that Pitts needs to find his real potential.

Projected package: ATL receives Mark Andrews for a swap of 2026 second-round picks.

2) New York Jets

NFL: NOV 10 Steelers at Commanders - Source: Getty

The New York Jets look promising in 2025. A new head coach/general manager tandem in Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey, a new quarterback in Justin Fields, and a pair of decent weapons in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson - now they just need a top-tier tight end to succeed Tyler Conklin.

Ad

Andrews could be the answer to that. Injuries have sapped him of some of his production, but he is still a very significant upgrade from the likes of Zack Kuntz and Jeremy Ruckert.

Projected package: NYJ receives Mark Andrews for a 2025 second-round pick.

1) Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Rams welcomed Tyler Higbee back from his Achilles tear late last season, but the depth at his position raides doubts as he continues to age.

Ad

Hunter Long, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen proved to be non-factors in Sean McVay and Mike LaFleur's offense. And with Cooper Kupp gone, the team could use a big-bodied complement to Davante Adams and Puka Nacua whom most cornerbacks will be too small and frail to stop.

Projected package: LAR receives Mark Andrews for Colby Parkinson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.