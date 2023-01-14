3 Matt Patricia replacements the Patriots can look for in the off-season: These coaches make sense as Patriots OC replacements

Beginning with the offensive coordinator post, the New England Patriots are already considering moves for the 2023 campaign.

Matt Patricia, a former head coach of the Detroit Lions and a longtime emissary for the team, was chosen by Bill Belichick to handle the offensive coordination responsibilities when Josh McDaniels was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last season. That plainly failed in a year when the attack collapsed and the starting quarterback, Mac Jones, experienced a significant setback.

Matt Patricia passing Bill O’Brien while leaving the team facility after getting fired https://t.co/VYWNpw0jLy

With a 42.2% red zone touchdown rate, this New England team has the worst red zone production of the Belichick regime, dating back to 2000, so Patricia will probably either acquire a new position on Belichick's team or be fired altogether.

Consider these three candidates for the position of offensive coordinator for the Patriots in 2023::

#1 - Bill O’Brien

Since last year, Bill O'Brien has been connected to the New England Patriots. The link is obvious, given that O'Brien, the offensive coordinator at Alabama, served as the offensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2009 to 2011.

In O'Brien's three years in charge, those Patriots sides, led by Tom Brady, ranked sixth, first, and third in scoring.

-Nick Caley could be an OC candidate in Houston if the Texans hire Jonathan Gannon



-“Real chance” the Pats hire Bill O’Brien, with Patricia/Judge likely being reassigned



Couple Patriots-related coaching nuggets from @DanGrazianoESPN this morning:-Nick Caley could be an OC candidate in Houston if the Texans hire Jonathan Gannon-"Real chance" the Pats hire Bill O'Brien, with Patricia/Judge likely being reassigned

To the best of our knowledge, the Patriots have not contacted O'Brien yet, but this doesn't imply that he won't suddenly take a job in New England.

#2 - Kliff Kingsbury

Kingsbury has been considered a potential offensive coordinator option for the Patriots since he was fired from his position in Arizona. Kingsbury was selected in the sixth round by the New England Patriots in 2003, so he does have that connection to the franchise.

The fact that Matt Patricia had little formal training guiding the offensive side of the football and contributed to some of the strong criticism he received. If New England opts to hire Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator, the situation could be the reverse.

Kliff Kingsbury and New England might be a match made for each other. The manager has experience working with competent quarterbacks. In college, Patrick Mahomes had impressive stats while under his direction.

#3 - Nick Caley

Nick Caley, the tight end instructor for the New England Patriots, might have a hectic spring. According to reports, Nick Caley has become a figure to monitor for numerous openings on the offensive coaching staff across the league.

Caley is now the assistant with the longest stint for the Patriots. Before joining New England's coaching staff in 2015, he spent ten years coaching at the college level.

Caley received a promotion in 2017 and was appointed tight end trainer for the Patriots. In conjunction with his responsibilities as tight end coach, he added the position of fullback trainer for the squad in 2020.

He is the team's primary in-house option. Because many in the league believe he will, at some point, be the head coach, he is highly regarded throughout the league. He may have to work as an offensive coordinator before he gets there.

