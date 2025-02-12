3 moves Kellen Moore should make after signing with Saints

Fresh off coordinating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning offense, Kellen Moore potentially steps into a challenging situation as the New Orleans Saints' new head coach.

The Saints enter the 2025 offseason almost $60 million over the salary cap - one of the worst financial positions in the NFL. Their 2024 season spiraled after a promising start, culminating in head coach Dennis Allen's firing and a series of roster problems.

NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Here are three critical moves Moore should prioritize to start rebuilding the Saints:

1. Restructure Derek Carr's Contract:

The Saints can slash Carr's $51.4 million cap hit to $20.4 million through a cap conversion as per Yahoo Sports. This adjustment would save $30 million in immediate space, though it adds void years to the deal's backend.

2. Make Tough Veteran Decisions:

Team captain Cameron Jordan's $12.5 million cap hit needs addressing. Taysom Hill, returning from an ACL tear at age 35, could free up $10 million. These moves alone would cut the deficit by more than half.

3. Leverage Draft Capital Strategically

The ninth overall pick in the 2025 draft presents an opportunity. Yahoo Sports suggests Georgia safety Malaki Starks could provide immediate defensive help.

Kellen Moore could tap into his Eagles connections for roster reinforcement. Coming off an eight-sack season, Josh Sweat would bolster the pass rush if Chase Young departs. Former Eagle Mekhi Becton, who thrived under Kellen Moore's system, ranked 21st among guards per Pro Football Focus.

The Saints hold additional draft capital with picks 40 and 71, plus an extra third-rounder (93) from Washington. These selections could prove vital as Moore attempts to infuse young talent while managing cap constraints.

Kellen Moore's task is to fix the system

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

The Saints waited until the end of the coaching cycle to land Kellen Moore after former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reportedly withdrew from consideration. This delay puts them behind in offseason planning.

Last season exposed glaring weaknesses. A promising start, including a 25-point road victory over Dallas, dissolved into a seven-game losing streak. Multiple injuries sidelined quarterback Derek Carr, and the receiving corps deteriorated so severely that two tight ends and a running back led the team in yards.

Young talents like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed showed promise before injuries derailed their 2024 campaigns. Yahoo Sports analyst Matt Harmon believes both receivers "could be big-time values next season with the right ecosystem in place."

Kellen Moore's ability to navigate these financial hurdles while implementing his system will determine whether the Saints can rebound in 2025.

