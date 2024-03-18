3 moves Steelers should make to maximize Justin Fields' potential

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be Justin Fields' long-term home?

As the new league year began, general manager Omar Khan made a massive quarterback gamble. He let Mason Rudolph leave for the Tennessee Titans and traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, he did sore what could be the best quarterback tandem in the league right now: Super Bowl-winning veteran Russell Wilson as starter, with young ex-Chicago Bear Justin Fields to back him up as he learns from the bench.

But eventually, there will come a time when the Steelers will turn to Fields. So to maximize his career rebirth, they need to make these 3 moves:

3) Get another veteran quarterback to play mentor

Russell Wilson wil eventually leave and/or retire

Before anyone asks, "The Pittsburgh Steelers already have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields; why would they need a third?," bear in mind that the veteran is only on a one-year contract.

He could be a one-and-done player, and that leaves only Fields, with no one to back him up. Ideally, they could have aimed for Joe Flacco; but with him going to the Colts, someone like Ryan Tannehill could do wonders in Fields' development.

2) Find a center

After whiffing on Mitch Morse, the Steelers lack good centers

Before the new league year began, the Steelers released starter Mason Cole as part of a cost-cutting move. Afterward, they targeted recently-released ex-Buffalo Bill Mitch Morse, who instead joined the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This leaves Ryan McCollum as their only center against plenty of tackles. At least one of them can be converted, but a better move would be to trade for Luke Fortner, who appears to be done as a starter in Duval.

1) Replace Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson's departure leaves a gaping hole at WR

Granted, Diontae Johnson had lately been unable to match the high point that was his 2021 Pro Bowl campaign; but he was still the Steelers' most dependable receiver other than George Pickens. The two represented a potent one-two deep-threat combination that could have served the team for years to come.

But with Johnson now in Charlotte, North Carolina, there is a massive hole that the likes of Calvin Austin and Dez Fitzpatrick simply cannot fill. Omar Khan needs to be aggressive in the free agency market, especially since he has a wealth of options: Odell Beckham Jr, Hunter Renfrow, and Mike Williams to name a few.