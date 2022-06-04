3 NFL superstars who should demand a trade 

The trading of superstar players used to be a rare commodity in the NFL. That was, until a few years back, when the Rams decided to start implementing their "F*** them picks" approach with great success. Now blockbuster trades are very much the "in" thing across the league, with players such as Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and Deshaun Watson, et al, switching fanchises for proverbial kings' ransoms this off-season.

As we count down to the new season, we highlight three superstar players that should also demand a trade.

Who are the 3 players who should demand a trade?

#3 Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts

Nelson entered the 2018 draft as one of the most hyped O-linemen in recent memory. Regarded by many as the best player in that year's draft and a generational talent, he was taken sixth overall by the Colts.

The Notre Dame alumni has been as advertised, reaching the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons and being named an All-Pro on three occasions. Indy seems desperate to make Nelson the highest paid guard in history, but the deal is taking time as figures north of $20m a season are rumored.

Matt Drinkall @DrinkallCoach Quenton Nelson blocks the souls out of bodies. Quenton Nelson blocks the souls out of bodies. https://t.co/78OnpjADD4

But should the future HOF'er be committing to a long-term deal with the Colts? With four under Frank Reich, the Colts have failed to win an average division, have one playoff win, and have shown little progress past that initial first year.They are now entering 2022 with Matt Ryan entrenched as the starting QB, and perhaps Nelson would be best served tasking for his talents to be traded elsewhere.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

Since the Commanders drafted McLaurin with the 76th pick of the 2019 draft, he has quickly established himself as their clear number WR and top attacking threat. He has over 3,000 receiving yards and 2 x 1,000 yard seasons.

Sam Block @theblockspot Terry McLaurin NFL Stats:

222 receptions

3,090 yards

16 touchdowns

3 seasons

27 quarterbacks

—

PAY THAT MAN 🤑 Terry McLaurin NFL Stats:222 receptions3,090 yards16 touchdowns3 seasons27 quarterbacks—PAY THAT MAN 🤑

While those numbers are excellent, they are perhaps not eye-popping, but they need to be taken in context. Scary Terry has had to operate in a below-average Washington team with a run-first mentality and catch passes from a rouge's gallery of journeymen QBs.

Rich Hribar @LordReebs @YZR_Fantasy @GregoryEugene DJ Moore and Terry McLaurin have been forced into this hell, sadly. At least Carolina realized how good Moore is and got out on his extension. @YZR_Fantasy @GregoryEugene DJ Moore and Terry McLaurin have been forced into this hell, sadly. At least Carolina realized how good Moore is and got out on his extension.

With Washington being the latest team to convince themselves that Carson Wentz is a franchise QB, and McLaurin due for an extension, now may be the perfect time to punch his ticket out of DC and hopefully find a team that can maximize his talents.

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

If ever there was a player in need of a trade, purely for a change of scenery, it would be RB Saquon Barkley. Coming out of Penn State in 2018, as the most hyped RB since Reggie Bush, Barkley was taken with the second overall pick. Had the Browns not had a plot in their QB graveyard for Baker Mayfield, then he would almost certainly have been the first overall pick.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Saquon Barkley limped off of the field after the previous play. Saquon Barkley limped off of the field after the previous play. https://t.co/vO8G4dgqpM

After winning OROY and being named to the Pro Bowl in an explosive first season, injuries, inconsistent play, and the Giants' embarrassing offensive life have combined to drag Barkley awfully close to bust territory. If he is to reverse the slide, it is unlikely to be in New York and should be demanding a trade at the earliest opportunity.

