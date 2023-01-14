3 NFL All-Pros that did not deserve their spot

The NFL released their 2022 All-Pro squad earlier on Friday, much to the collective chagrin of several fan bases. However, you can't please every single fan. The problem with selecting All-Pro players is that they're chosen by other players, at least with the NFLPA list, which is now voted on by players. This inherently creates a bias.

Meanwhile, the AP All-Pro team, voted on by the media, faces the same issues. Simply put, you get snubs, and players who don't deserve the designation cause a stir in the media

At least with the NFL Pro Bowl, it's a mix of players, coaches, fans, and the media who all cast a vote. You'll often find fans putting more emphasis on this due to their direct involvement. As far as the 2022 All-Pro team, there were some choices that didn't necessarily deserve the designation this year.

Was Trent Williams a true NFL All-Pro?

The designation for Williams showcases one inherent issue with individual player recognition. The issue is that overall team success is a deciding factor. You'll see this issue throughout this list.

Williams is on a San Francisco 49ers team that's plowed through their competition as their versatile run game has proven to be too much for opposing defenses.

Jordan Pun @Texans_Thoughts



- Allowed just 1 sack and 3 QB hits on 676 pass pro reps

- Was PFFs highest graded pass blocker (91.7)

- Helped pave the way for the rookie leader in rush YPG

- Voted a Pro Bowl starter by peers and coaches #Texans Laremy Tunsil absolutely deserved to be 1st or 2nd team All-Pro- Allowed just 1 sack and 3 QB hits on 676 pass pro reps- Was PFFs highest graded pass blocker (91.7)- Helped pave the way for the rookie leader in rush YPG- Voted a Pro Bowl starter by peers and coaches #Texans Laremy Tunsil absolutely deserved to be 1st or 2nd team All-Pro- Allowed just 1 sack and 3 QB hits on 676 pass pro reps- Was PFFs highest graded pass blocker (91.7)- Helped pave the way for the rookie leader in rush YPG- Voted a Pro Bowl starter by peers and coaches https://t.co/5dwdReKcRn

Now look at Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. He played for the worst team in the NFL but was still awarded a Pro Bowl nod. Just look at what Tunsil accomplished this year; he was blocking for mediocre quarterbacks such as Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel yet allowed just one sack.

It goes to show you that individual merit needs more attention than whether you're on a winning team.

NFL DB Minkah Fitzpatrick got love for being a Steeler

No one will deny that Fitzpatrick has had a successful year individually. Be that as it may, playing for the Steelers carries its own prestige, especially on defense. Now, this is where team success should play a role. Consider Jordan Poyer of the Buffalo Bills as an example.

Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills Fumble forced by Jordan Poyer.



Recovered by Jerry Hughes... BILLS BALL!! Fumble forced by Jordan Poyer.Recovered by Jerry Hughes... BILLS BALL!! https://t.co/rle2HoIqSg

Poyer played diligently despite missing his running mate, Micah Hyde, who was sidelined. He kept the Bills' defensive backfield up to par this season en route to one of the best records in the entire AFC.

Poyer amassed an impressive resume akin to that of Fitzpatrick. The Bills' safety recorded four interceptions and eight pass deflections in just 12 games. You can decide on this one.

Maxx Crosby should be an NFL All-Pro

Remember what I said about team success sometimes being too much of a factor? Well, case in point: Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby. The heart and soul of their group, Crosby played against some of the best tackles every week and still managed to dominate.

Jermaine Eluemunor @TheMainShow_ Maxx was one of the best players in the league this year. In my opinion He and Nick Bosa are the 2 best pass rushers in the NFL so the fact that he was left off the All Pro Teams is a joke. Maxx was one of the best players in the league this year. In my opinion He and Nick Bosa are the 2 best pass rushers in the NFL so the fact that he was left off the All Pro Teams is a joke.

Nick Bosa plays on one of the best defenses in the league, but his numbers aren't that much higher. In fact, Crosby recorded three forced fumbles compared to Bosa's two. Or what about the tackles for a loss: Crosby with 22 and Bosa with 19?

Yes, the sack numbers tell a skewed story. Bosa amassed 18.5 while Crosby only had 12.5; compare their supporting casts though. It isn't the craziest thing in the world to suggest that Crosby should've gotten the nod over Bosa.

