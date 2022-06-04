3 NFL cities that deserve an NFL team

In 2002, Houston, Texas, became the latest city to become home to an NFL franchise with the birth of the Houston Texans. Now, 20 years on, the league has grown at a phenomenal rate and has broadened its horizons, to develop a far more global fanbase.
With continuous talk of further expansion and recent relocations of certain teams, such as the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers, what other cities are deserving of their own NFL team?
What are the 3 cities that deserve an NFL team?
#3 London, England
Should the NFL decide tomorrow that it would like to expand the league, it would have to be considered a major shock if London wasn't the first cab off that particular rank. Twenty-twenty-two will be the 15th year in which NFL games have taken place in the city, and Wembley has become, somewhat, a holiday home for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The NFL has long courted the English capital and earmarked it for the first franchise outside of the states. During that time, the passion for the game across the pond has grown year on year, and it is now crying out for its own team.
With a population of nearly 10 million sports-mad residents, London and the NFL go together like tea and biscuits. It is a partnership that has appeared destined for a long time, and the city is deserving of a team to call its own.
#2 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Now granted, the Dallas Cowboys might have some reservations about this one, but we said "deserving cities," not cities that Jerry Jones would accept. Oklahoma is the a state that lives and breathes football. Right now, that passion is all directed toward their Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12.
That passion and dedication will undoubtedly be directed toward an NFL franchise should one ever arrive to set up a home. For a state that has given so much to the league through its college program and provided the launchpad for so many great NFL careers, the fact that it does not have its own team is a travesty.
With Oklahoma City having an estimated population of around 700k, in a state of four million, it is certainly not the biggest market. But they have successfully managed to house an NBA team in the OC Thunder, and the passion the state has for the game would add so much to the spectical of the league.
#1 St. Louis, Missouri
Finally, the most deserving of a league franchise is St. Louis, Missouri, a city with a long and fractured relationship with the National Football League head office. Previously home to the St. Louis Cardinals before they decided they preferred a warmer climate and shifted operations to Arizona in 1987.
More recently, St. Louis had provided a loving and supportive home for the Rams. That wasn't enough for Stan Kronke, who pined for the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles and relocated the team in 2015.
The move west was highly contentious and led to a bitter court battle between the league and the city of St. Louis. St Louis won and a vast amount of compensation was paid, estimated between $790 million to $1 billion dollars.
St. Louis is a recognized sports city with a good-sized TV market. They loved their Rams and once sold out 95 consecutive home games, before the team became nearly unwatchable. And as if further proof was needed, this is a city that had nearly 30,000 spectators show up for XFL games.