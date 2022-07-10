3 NFL coaches who were arrested for breaking the law 

Throughout the NFL, there are hundreds of coaches and co-ordinators, all tasked with getting the very best out of the players at their disposal. The ultimate goal for all these coaches is, of course, to win Super Bowls, but also to enhance their reputation within the NFL.

They can achieve this through their track record of nurturing players to become superstars, but also through their demeanor, in that they come across as good people. Most coaches around the league keep themselves out of trouble, both for their own job security but also for the sake of their organization.

However, this isn’t always the case, as here are three NFL coaches who were arrested for breaking the law.

#3 - John Benton

John Benton of the New York Jets

The most recent addition to this list, New York Jets offensive line coach John Benton, was arrested in March 2022. Benton was pulled over by New Jersey State police and charged with a DUI (driving under the influence).

The 58-year-old was brought over from the 49ers when Robert Saleh took the head coaching job a year ago, and he has also spent time with the Rams, Texans, Dolphins and Jaguars in his 18 years in the NFL.

“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment,” a Jets spokesman said.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Jets OL coach John Benton arrested for DUI. wp.me/pbBqYq-ceqx Jets OL coach John Benton arrested for DUI. wp.me/pbBqYq-ceqx

#2 - Joe Cullen

Detroit Lions 2006 Headshots

Joe Cullen is currently the defensive line coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, in charge of nurturing stars such as Chris Jones and Frank Clark. Cullen has previously served as the defensive line coach for the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens, as well as a stint as defensive co-ordinator for Jacksonville in 2021.

Like Benton, Cullen was arrested for a DUI in 2006 as the DL coach of the Detroit Lions. During the same preseason, he drove through a Wendy’s drive-thru naked. He was fined $20,000 and suspended for one game by the NFL for "conduct detrimental to the league." Cullen was sentenced to 10 days of community service and was ordered attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

#1 - Mike Vrabel

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

By far the biggest name on the list, current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has also been arrested for breaking the law. While playing as a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, Vrabel was arrested for theft at an Indiana casino. The arrest was allegedly for stealing bottles of alcohol, but Vrabel was released after posting a $600 bond.

"It was an unfortunate misunderstanding, and I take full responsibility for the miscommunication," Vrabel told ProFootballTalk.com in a statement through his agent Neil Cornrich. "I feel comfortable that, after talking with the appropriate parties, we will resolve this matter.”

Thankfully for Vrabel, the charge was dropped as he didn’t commit another crime for 180 days, and almost immediately thereafter, he began his coaching career at Ohio State.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Over/Under? 7.5 RT @JasonLaCanfora Mike Vrabel's arrest related to confusion over number of beers on a bar tab, from what I've heard Over/Under? 7.5 RT @JasonLaCanfora Mike Vrabel's arrest related to confusion over number of beers on a bar tab, from what I've heard

Vrabel has become one of the best head coaches in football, leading the Titans to a 12-5 record in 2022, as they took the number one seed in the AFC.

