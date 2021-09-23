NFL Draft 2021: 3 first-round picks who have failed to make an impact so far

First-round draft picks are met with a bit of unfair scrutiny at times in the NFL. Some rookie players can make an immediate impact, but for others, their first season is a big learning curve.

Some top draft picks are expected to perform at the same level that they played at in college. While a handful can live up to that expectation, most fizzle out in their rookie seasons.

Here's a look at three first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft that have yet to make an impact.

2021 First-round picks who are struggling in their rookie season

#1 - Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson was taken second overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Jets. The decision has proven to be disastrous so far. The Jets are currently 0-2, last place in the AFC East and Wilson has tossed the most interceptions in the league.

The Jets were in prime position to take any number of rookie quarterbacks who have seemingly done better. Trey Lance nearly beat out Jimmy Garoppolo for the starting quarterback job in San Francisco. With Andy Dalton hurt, Justin Field will now be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter At time of his fourth interception of the day, Zach Wilson had the same number of completions. At time of his fourth interception of the day, Zach Wilson had the same number of completions. https://t.co/6PCPLUf8yR

In Wilson's defense, the Jets offensive line is one of the weakest in the league, especially with starting offensive tackle Mekhi Becton sitting on IR. Wilson's QBR is the worst in the league at 56.1.

Wilson needs to turn the ride around quickly, or he could end up being one of the worst first-round picks in NFL history.

#2 - Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is in the same situation as Zach Wilson. The Jacksonville Jaguars are waiting for Lawrence to play like the franchise quarterback that every analyst figured he would be.

The rookie out of Clemson was supposed to be the answer at quarterback that the Jaguars could build around with their plethora of picks and cap space.

Unfortunately, Lawrence has also thrown five interceptions and boasts the second-worst QBR at 57.1.

#3 - Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons selected tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Falcons had every opportunity to take field-stretched wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle.

Pitts currently has 106 yards and no touchdowns on nine receptions through two games. Conversely, Chase has 155 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. Waddle has logged 109 yards and one touchdown on ten receptions.

There may be several things holding Pitts back, but as it stands right now, he has yet to hit his full stride.

The Falcons are currently 0-2 and might have a lot more glaring issues than knowing how and when to utilize Pitt's big-bodied frame to pull in touchdowns.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar