3 NFL franchises who could become powerhouses by signing Odell Beckham Jr.

If Odell Beckham Jr. can recapture the form that made him the best receiver in the league at one point, then whichever NFL team gets him will receive a significant boost on their offense. Odell Beckham Jr. is free to sign with any team after being released by the Cleveland Browns. But not every team that gets him has an equal chance of becoming a contender straight away. We look at the three teams that are still in the playoff hunt this season and who can become powerhouses should they add Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster.

Teams that can ace the league with Odell Beckham Jr.

#1 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are currently 7-1. And barring an astonishing collapse, they will definitely make it to the playoffs. That they have done so without having their top receiving corps in as many games is remarkable. Both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard missed the game against Arizona, and the Green Bay Packers have also had Marquez Valdes-Scantling out for the majority of the season. Tight end Robert Tonyan looks out for the season too, and the offensive options for Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love are few and far between. Thus, Odell Beckham Jr. will definitely be a great addition to the team.

Ethan Cadeaux @Ethan_Cadeaux Green Bay is the best landing spot for Odell imo Green Bay is the best landing spot for Odell imo

#2 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are 4-4. But they're trending in the right direction. They have a chance to make the playoffs. But what a rookie quarterback like Mac Jones needs is a chance to throw to a receiver who can make the big plays. Their current receivers are Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and Hunter Henry. None of them add the spunk to the team as Odell Beckham Jr. does.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-2 with a genuine chance of making it to the playoffs. However, they have been dealt a raw hand recently with Henry Ruggs III facing potential prison time after a fatal crash while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball



Ruggs was traveling at 156 mph and his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. A loaded gun was found in the car



A dog has also been killed in the crash



(via Henry Ruggs III has arrived for his first court appearance and has a cast around his neckRuggs was traveling at 156 mph and his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. A loaded gun was found in the carA dog has also been killed in the crash(via @k_newberg Henry Ruggs III has arrived for his first court appearance and has a cast around his neckRuggs was traveling at 156 mph and his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. A loaded gun was found in the carA dog has also been killed in the crash(via @k_newberg) https://t.co/k67BsZk4nx

The Raiders have since cut Ruggs but that means they need a wide receiver who can bring consistent output to the team. Derek Carr will be salivating at the prospect of linking up with Odell Beckham Jr. If the Las Vegas Raiders are serious about keeping their momentum going this season, signing Odell Beckham Jr. is a no-brainer for them.

