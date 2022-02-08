3 NFL franchises that should draft QB in 2022 Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is the main focus for most teams right now. Their season is over and they are looking ahead to next season, and some are even looking on towards their next quarterback.

We've seen some Hall of Fame-worthy legends leave the league this offseason, including Tom Brady, the greatest of all time. Half a dozen NFL franchises could easily be in the market for a young, new starting quarterback, and the 2022 Draft has four or five prospects who could fill the void.

This year's draft class has been viewed as rather lacking in "NFL-ready" quarterbacks. The first quarterback might not be off the board until halfway through the first round, which hasn't happened since 2013.

In reality, this helps teams in need of a quarterback who find themselves picking later in the first round land their dream prospects.

#1 - Ben Roethlisberger leaves Steelers without quality NFL QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have known it was going to become a reality eventually, and it finally happened this offseason: long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired. The Steelers have lost one of the best NFL quarterbacks from the last two decades and have little to work with now.

Mason Rudolph has been teased with the starting role over the last few years, but has yet to prove himself worthy. Dwayne Haskins was brought in with in hopes of recapturing the talent he had as a former first-round pick. If either quarterback had started a game this past season, the team would likely have struggled.

🟡Steel Wolverine⚫️ @SteeelWolverine Kenny Pickett said it would be a dream to be drafted by the Steelers. Hope they trade up to get him Kenny Pickett said it would be a dream to be drafted by the Steelers. Hope they trade up to get him🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/bUNH50DA2e

Pittsburgh is likely to draft a quarterback in the first round for the first time since 2004, the year they drafted Roethlisberger. With the #20 pick, the team should have a few prospects from their draft board to choose from.

Former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett seems to be the fan favorite for the franchise and there is a possibility he falls to them. If not, Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati could be a fit. Either way, it's doubtful that Pittsburgh goes into the second round without selecting a quarterback.

