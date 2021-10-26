The NFL season is seven weeks old and we are already starting to see the playoff picture take shape in the AFC. Three teams sit atop the conference with a 5-2 record and there is a logjam under them in the standings.

We have also seen plenty of injuries take place throughout the AFC. Key players are going down and holes are popping up on many rosters. Here are three current free agents who could sign with an AFC contender and help with an NFL playoff push.

3 NFL free agents who can help AFC teams with a playoff push

# 3 - Todd Gurley, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens began the 2021 NFL season with serious injuries to their top two running backs. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards went down with season-ending injuries, so the team responded by adding Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell. This past Sunday saw Murray miss the game with an injury, and Freeman and Bell combine for 19 yards.

Reinforcements may be needed to assist Lamar Jackson, and Todd Gurley remains a top option. The free agent had a workout with the team earlier this year and didn't make the cut. They may want to add him to the veteran rotation now that injuries are starting to pop up again.

#2 - Cam Newton, Cleveland Browns

This option makes sense if the team is forced to shut down Baker Mayfield for the rest of the NFL season. If so, Newton is the top quarterback available.

The Cleveland Browns are rolling with Case Keenum in the interim as they wait to get more news on Mayfield. But Cleveland should be a destination that interests Newton and gets him signed. He could take a week or so to learn the playbook, and the Browns would have a dynamic player under center to potentially save the season.

#1 Duke Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is currently second for the Kansas City Chiefs this season in rushing yards. That's not going to cut it if the Chiefs want to make it back to the Super Bowl.

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire out, Duke Johnson makes sense as a veteran option. He is great at catching passes out of the backfield and can fill that role even when Edwards-Helaire returns. This would be a cheap addition and could kickstart a Chiefs team that is now in a must-win situation far too early in the year.

