3 NFL free agents who can help NFC teams with a playoff push

The NFL season is seven weeks deep and we are already seeing teams separate themselves at the top of the NFC. Four teams have one-loss records, while the Arizona Cardinals remain undefeated at 7-0. After that, there is a battle for the final two playoff spots.

Reaching this point in the NFL season also reveals which teams are in need of upgrades. As the trade deadline approaches, there are also some great options available in free agency.

Here are three NFL free agents who could step in and help some NFC contenders make a playoff push.

#3 - Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald opted not to return in 2021 and the Arizona Cardinals are off to an undefeated start in the NFL this season. Could this convince him to make an NFL return?

Uncovered Sports Network @uncsportsnet The one season the Cardinals are serious Super Bowl contenders… Larry Fitzgerald isn’t on the team 😐 The one season the Cardinals are serious Super Bowl contenders… Larry Fitzgerald isn’t on the team 😐 https://t.co/n4qAvO1266

At this point, the Cardinals aren't short of talent at wide receiver. They have a strong group featuring DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore. Yet Fitzgerald is a savvy NFL veteran who could come in and provide reliable production near the end of the season. If an injury occurs to the receiving corps, Fitzgerald has to be the first call the team makes.

#2 Cam Newton, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks show up as fringe contenders in the NFC as they try to stay in the fight for one of the Wild Card spots. Playing .500 football until Russell Wilson returns will be key.

Adding Cam Newton to play over Geno Smith seems like a solid option. Newton will not be the long-term starter, but he could get some playing time as opposed to sitting at home. A good showing in limited action would also boost his stock for next season, while helping the Seahawks steady the ship at the same time.

#1 Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

This is the most intriguing possibility on this list. Todd Gurley, the former Los Angeles Rams star, is without a team at the moment. Could both sides patch their differences and have a reunion?

If the Rams can carve out a limited role for Gurley, it seems like a good fit. He knows the Sean McVay offense and could thrive on a limited set of plays to enhance his skill set. The Rams will only get stronger in this scenario and have a rejuvenated Gurley to return home.

